The Zero Waste Forum 2026, hosted by the Zero Waste Foundation, is scheduled for June 5-7 in Istanbul, bringing together participants from more than 150 countries.

On Tuesday, the foundation emphasized that the forum is set to become a leading international platform, placing the zero waste approach at the center of global climate action.

Bringing together stakeholders from government, industry, academia, local authorities, international organizations, and civil society, the event will advance practical and scalable zero waste solutions at the intersection of environmental, climate, and sustainability agendas.

The forum is expected to gather participants from over 150 countries, more than 500 institutional stakeholders, and over 5,000 international guests in Istanbul.

Under the leadership of Emine Erdoğan, founder of the Zero Waste Project, chairperson of the U.N. Zero Waste High-Level Advisory Board, and honorary president of the Zero Waste Foundation, the forum, shaped by the strong global vision of the Zero Waste Project, will deepen international collaborations and further consolidate the strategic role of zero waste in climate action.

In this respect, the forum will strengthen its position as one of the most comprehensive platforms driving global policy in zero waste and circular economy.

In a statement, Zero Waste Foundation president and COP31 High-Level Climate Champion Samed Ağırbaş emphasized that the zero waste approach is not only a component of environmental sustainability but also a strategic tool with high-impact potential in combating climate change.

Ağırbaş stated, “Through the Zero Waste Forum in Istanbul, our objective is to strengthen implementation-focused collaborations among countries, cities, and sectors in the lead-up to COP31 and to make zero waste a core pillar of global climate action. On the path toward Antalya, we will collectively build a transformation that delivers tangible results through shared intelligence and collective responsibility.”

The forum, held prior to the 31st Session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, southern Türkiye, scheduled for Nov. 9-20, serves as an important preparatory platform for the global climate agenda.

Under the theme "The Road to Antalya: Zero Waste as Climate Action," the forum will frame zero waste not just as an environmental policy but as an effective and actionable tool in the fight against climate change.

During forum sessions, government representatives, mayors, international organizations, business leaders, investors, academics, and civil society will convene to evaluate zero waste–based climate solutions.

The event will also facilitate cities and countries in developing implementation-focused partnerships, strengthening financing mechanisms, and advancing concrete projects aligned with climate goals.

High-level panels within the forum program will address zero waste and circular economy practices in key sectors, including industry, energy, agriculture, urban planning, and food systems.

These sessions will cover circular production models, reduction of plastic waste, sustainable supply chains, city-scale zero waste management, resource efficiency, and green financing mechanisms.

Special thematic sessions will focus on reducing food waste and methane emissions, emphasizing the role of food systems in climate action through the prevention of waste across the food value chain, organic waste management, and implementable city-level solutions.

Policy recommendations and implementation models developed within this scope are intended to contribute to international climate negotiations during COP31.

An important part of the program will be high-level ministerial sessions by sector. These include sessions for Ministers of Industry and Technology, Agriculture and Forestry, and Energy and Natural Resources, which will address expanding zero waste practices in sectors, enhancing technology and innovation, and defining concrete policy measures aligned with climate objectives.

These sessions will aim to foster implementation-focused cooperation and joint initiatives between countries.

Zero Waste Festival

From June 4-7, the Zero Waste Festival will be organized in Istanbul as part of the forum.

The festival, targeting children, youth, and families, aims to introduce the zero waste culture through interactive exhibitions, educational workshops, cultural activities, and sustainable living experience zones, creating a large-scale open-air event.

The activities held in Istanbul are expected to become one of the largest open-air zero waste gatherings globally.

At the conclusion of the forum, key outcomes contributing to the global climate agenda will be presented.

These include the “Road to Antalya Declaration,” the Zero Waste Action Commitment Package for cities, and implementation guides for reducing food waste and methane emissions. These policy and application documents will support concrete collaborations among cities, countries, businesses, and civil society organizations.

The forum will also pave the way for strengthening a multistakeholder international partnership mechanism, bringing together countries, cities, research institutions, initiatives, and civil society organizations.

Zero Waste Forum 2026 will serve as the central event of Istanbul Zero Waste Week, organized from June 1-7. During the week, numerous zero waste and sustainable living events will be held across Istanbul, with participation from public institutions, local governments, universities, businesses, and citizens.