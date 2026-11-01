Türkiye has received confirmations from 91 heads of state and government to attend the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said on Saturday.

The summit, scheduled for Nov. 9-20 in Antalya, a Mediterranean city in southern Türkiye, is expected to bring together representatives from 196 countries, nearly 300 ministers and around 1.5 million visitors, Kurum said.

Kurum said Türkiye would use the conference to showcase its experience in urban development, its reconstruction efforts following the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes, its institutional capacity and its cooperation with international organizations.

“We will once again demonstrate to the whole world President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s approach, which prioritizes peace, dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

Türkiye is positioning COP31 as an opportunity to strengthen international cooperation on climate action and translate global commitments into concrete implementation.

The conference will bring together government representatives, international organizations, scientists, business leaders and civil society groups to address climate challenges and discuss pathways toward a more sustainable future.