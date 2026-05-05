President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Monday that the upcoming Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, holiday will be extended to nine days for public sector employees, providing an extended break around the religious holiday.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdoğan said the decision includes additional administrative leave to lengthen the official holiday period.

Eid al-Adha will be observed from May 27 to May 30. Under the new arrangement, public employees will begin their holiday on the afternoon of May 26, with an extra one and a half days of administrative leave granted before the holiday.

The decision effectively designates Monday as a full day off and Tuesday morning as administrative leave, creating a continuous nine-day holiday period.

The extended break is expected to facilitate travel and family visits during one of the most significant religious holidays, while also boosting domestic tourism and economic activity in holiday destinations.