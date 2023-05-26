The General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP), and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry imposed administrative fines of TL 5.6 million ($280,000) on 156 individuals from 21 different countries in 86 cases in Türkiye since 2007 within the scope of combating bio-smuggling.

Türkiye is among the rich and developed regions in terms of both cultural and biological diversity. Although it is not a separate continent on its own, it has the ecosystems and habitat characteristics of a continent. As a result, the region stands out as one of the few regions in the world with endemic species figures.

While Türkiye is making developmental moves in every sector, the nation also carries out studies to protect biological diversity and ensure its sustainability.

Smuggled species

Biosmuggling cases are especially reported in the Eastern Black Sea, Southeastern-Eastern Anatolia, and Mediterranean regions.

In the last five years, mainly orchid (salep) species, tuberous and bulbous plant species, wild wheat, butterflies, insects, viper species, salamander, crane beak, tortoise, oak shoots, laurel, sandalwood and some mushroom species featured among species targeted by smugglers.

The Convention on Biological Diversity, informally known as the Biodiversity Convention, is a multilateral treaty joined by Türkiye on May 14, 1997. With awareness related to the contribution of efforts to protect biodiversity internationally, Türkiye undertakes studies as part of this convention to fulfill its obligation in the best way possible.

In addition, within the scope of the National Biodiversity Inventory and Monitoring Project (UBENIS), Türkiye's biological diversity record in the Noah's Ark National Biological Diversity Database stood at approximately 2 million.