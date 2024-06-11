Metropolitan cities across Türkiye are taking proactive measures ahead of the Qurban Bayram holiday to ensure a smooth and safe celebration for residents.

In Istanbul, the Metropolitan Municipality has taken proactive steps by establishing "Bull Capture Teams" to swiftly respond to any incidents involving escaped sacrificial animals. These dedicated teams, stationed strategically at animal care facilities, stand ready to promptly address reports of wandering livestock and reunite them with their owners.

Sacrificial animal sales and slaughtering services will be available at five modern facilities owned by the municipality. Additionally, 240,000 hygienic sacrificial bags will be distributed free of charge to citizens for packaging sacrificed meat.

The 7-person victim capture team established by the Metropolitan Municipality to manage escaped sacrificial animals in Antalya has completed its preparations for the holiday.

The team, formed specifically for Qurban Bayram, has undergone rigorous training, including exercises on approaching and capturing animals and using a rifle and tranquilizer needle.

The training took place at the Antalya Natural Life Park, where team members performed drills in the cattle-holding section. They practiced calming escaped cattle with a tranquilizer needle before capturing them with a rope and taking control of the animal.

Veterinarian İsmail Zeybek, who leads the victim capture team at the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Temporary Animal Care Home, explained that the anesthesia team administers the tranquilizer when animals escape, which helps in calming them down.

Reflecting on their efforts last year, Zeybek said: “We had some difficulties, but generally, citizens call us when they cannot approach the animal because it is in places like gardens and sheepfolds. We calm it with anesthesia and assist with the slaughter after capturing it.”

Gaziantep has marshaled its own specialized unit to tackle similar challenges head-on. Under the auspices of the Metropolitan Municipality Directorate of Natural Life Protection, a dedicated team of 15 individuals has undergone comprehensive training for two months in a range of disciplines, from tranquilizer usage to lasso techniques.

Through physical conditioning and regular drills, this team stands prepared to swiftly and effectively respond to any reports of escaped animals, ensuring a quick resolution for concerned citizens.

Expressing that the special team will be on duty from the beginning of the eve of Bayram, Özsoyler stated: "Our team will take action for illegal animals reported to the 153 hotline until the last day of Bayram. The team, which will go to the scene as soon as possible, will catch the escaped cattle in a healthy manner in line with the training it has received and return it to its owner. Of course, the team will first attempt to catch the escaped animal with a lasso. If the animal is not caught with a lasso and reacts aggressively, it will be tranquilized and then delivered to its owner."