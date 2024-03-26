The Squirrel Forest Children's Theater Project, initiated by the General Directorate of Forestry, is captivating young audiences across Türkiye, as traveling teams stage plays to foster environmental consciousness and tree advocacy among children.

Since its inception in 1997, the Sincap Forest Children's Theater has been on a mission to instill an appreciation for forests, nature and environmental stewardship in youngsters through the enchanting medium of theater. With performances tailored to rural communities where children have a deep connection to the forest and rely on it for their livelihoods, the project has reached out to over 2 million students to date.

Educational initiatives unfold through captivating plays staged in schools situated in forested areas, engaging children in entertaining yet educational experiences.

In Kayseri, primary school students are treated to the age-old Karagöz-Hacivat puppetry, which delivers valuable lessons on environmental conservation.

Salih Şahin, chief of forestry management in Yahyalı district, emphasized the vital role of preserving and expanding forests to ensure a sustainable future. He underscored the importance of initiatives like the Squirrel Children's Theater in nurturing environmental awareness among youngsters, especially those residing in forest villages.

Şahin further elaborated on the widespread reach of the theater project, extending beyond Kayseri to various regions across Türkiye. He highlighted the project's success in reaching thousands of children this year alone, enriching their lives with valuable lessons on environmental stewardship.

Pointing out that their aim is to instill a love of forests in children and young people, who are the guarantee of the future, Şahin said: "It is stressed that the crucial aspect in combating forest fires lies in the support of our communities, without which the battle cannot be won. The importance of educating children about conscious environmental practices and safeguarding our natural and water resources is underscored. Our forest villagers are deemed indispensable in this endeavor. As the General Directorate of Forestry, our primary focus is on raising awareness among forest villagers. Since 1997, over 2 million students, ranging from forest village children to earthquake victims, have been reached through our efforts. I express my gratitude to our institution and our dedicated professionals for spearheading this project. Recently, we inaugurated a theater in the Delialiuşağı district of Yahyalı district."

Hatice Sıla, a 10-year-old fifth-grade student who attended, expressed her appreciation for the theater and shared that she learned about tree conservation, emphasizing the importance of not breaking their branches.

Eylül Ceyhan, a student, noted that they learned that they should value animals more by protecting forests in the theater.

Through the magic of theater, the Sincap Forest Children's Theater Project is sowing the seeds of environmental consciousness in young hearts, empowering them to become advocates for nature conservation and guardians of Türkiye's precious forests.