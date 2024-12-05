When 9-year-old Zeynep cried to her parents that she was being bullied online, her mother discovered a torrent of hurtful messages on her daughter’s social media account – messages Zeynep wasn’t even old enough to legally receive. Zeynep is only one of many.

Numerous stories have alarmingly become common in Türkiye in recent years, which has prompted the government to consider landmark legislation that could restrict children under 13 from accessing social media platforms altogether.

This move by Türkiye is part of a broader global shift as nations grapple with how to shield young users from the dangers lurking in the digital realm.

From Beijing to Paris, governments have implemented age-based restrictions on digital platforms in an attempt to safeguard children. To give examples, China requires parental consent for anyone under 16 to access social media and imposes nighttime internet bans. In France, children under 15 need parental approval to open accounts, while South Korea bans online gaming for those under 16 during late-night hours.

These measures underscore a shared dilemma: How can societies protect minors while embracing the transformative potential of technology? For Türkiye, which now stands at this crossroads, the challenge is designing regulations that ensure safety without stifling innovation or overstepping freedoms.

'Safe internet' initiative

Leading Türkiye’s efforts is the Information Technologies and Communications Authority (BTK), working alongside the Ministry of Family and Social Services. Officials are crafting a regulatory framework that reflects both domestic priorities and international benchmarks.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu outlined the government’s vision during a recent television interview.

“We prefer regulation over outright bans,” Uraloğlu said. “Globally, the trend is moving toward setting age-appropriate boundaries. In Türkiye, 75 million people have social media accounts – equivalent to opening an account for every newborn child. This is why we must tread carefully, ensuring any action is both effective and balanced.”

Uraloğlu highlighted the risks facing children, including exposure to cyberbullying, pornography and fake news. “This isn’t about restriction – it’s about creating a safer online environment for our children. Setting clear criteria for age-appropriate access is essential.”

Balancing bans with education

As lawmakers debate amendments to Law No. 5651, which governs internet use in Türkiye, some experts are calling for a more holistic approach.

“Prohibitions alone won’t deter children from what they’re curious about,” said associate professor Melike Ilerisoy of Istanbul Ticaret University. “Instead of focusing solely on age limits, we should invest in educating families about digital literacy and collaborating with service providers to create safer platforms for children.”

Ilerisoy advocates for introducing digital literacy programs in schools, emphasizing the importance of equipping children with the skills to navigate the online world responsibly. She also expressed concern over the erosion of family dynamics in a culture heavily influenced by both social media and traditional media, such as television soap operas and talk shows.

Toward a safer digital future

The proposed legislation has sparked a national conversation about the role of technology in children’s lives. Advocates for stricter regulations argue that shielding young users from harmful content is paramount, while critics caution against heavy-handed approaches that might undermine personal freedoms or fail to address root causes.

Türkiye’s debate mirrors global concerns over how societies can responsibly adapt to rapid technological evolution. Policymakers, educators, families and technology companies will all play crucial roles in shaping a digital future that protects children without stifling their creativity or connectivity.

As Türkiye works to strike this balance, its efforts will serve as a test case for the broader challenge of fostering responsible digital citizenship in an era defined by both unprecedented opportunity and significant risk.