It has been 15 years since a ban on smoking was issued for indoor spaces in Türkiye.

As the use of tobacco and tobacco products continues to adversely affect public health, many nongovernmental organizations contribute to smoke-free space efforts through policies implemented on this issue.

Representatives of nongovernmental organizations supporting the ban on smoking and tobacco consumption in indoor spaces, which came into effect in 2009, noted that exposure to cigarette smoke has decreased significantly, especially in restaurants, cafes, workplaces and public transportation.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reportedly hates being close to smokers and publicly he is known for conversing with smokers he comes across to persuade them to quit smoking.

On several occasions he has advised smokers, from street vendors or a renowned journalist, to pledge to kick the habit and write this pledge down on a pack of cigarettes. Images of him grabbing a pack and handing out a pen to smokers were the subject of a photo exhibition hosted by the Presidency.

The Turkish Association for the Fight Against Smoking has been leading effective campaigns against the harmful effects of smoking for years, and Association President Mustafa Aydın told Anadolu Agency (AA) that significant changes and effects have been observed in Türkiye since the ban came into effect.

Aydın also highlighted a significant decrease in health care expenditures, stating: "This ban has also influenced general smoking habits within society. Smoking has become less socially accepted, leading to a decline in smoking rates and a positive development for public health."

"Ultimately, while significant gains have been made in both environmental and public health with the smoking ban, continuous efforts and rigorous enforcement are necessary to sustain these achievements."

Aydın explained that smoking rates and tobacco use statistics have varied over time in Türkiye. He stated: "According to 2023 data from the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Ministry of Health, approximately 28%-30% of the population aged 15 and above regularly smokes. This rate is higher among men and slightly lower among women."

"Approximately 40%-50% of men smoke, while this figure is around 15%-20% for women. Smoking prevalence is higher among young adults and middle-aged individuals, decreasing among the elderly. Education level and socioeconomic status are factors influencing smoking rates, with higher rates observed among those with lower education levels and lower economic status," he added.

Aydın mentioned various campaigns and regulations aimed at reducing smoking rates in the country, including smoking cessation programs, taxation of tobacco products and public awareness campaigns.

Highlighting the high rates of smoking-related deaths and diseases in Türkiye, Aydın continued: "According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Turkish Ministry of Health, approximately 100,000 people die each year in our country due to smoking-related illnesses. This equates to an average of 300 deaths per day due to smoking. Smoking causes various cancers, particularly lung cancer, with 90% of lung cancer deaths linked to smoking."

He added: "Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and cardiovascular diseases are also major causes of chronic illnesses linked to smoking. Approximately 80% of deaths from COPD are attributed to smoking. Smoking among young people is also a serious health issue in the country, with early experimentation and adoption rates increasing among this age group. These statistics highlight the negative effects of smoking on health in Türkiye and underscore the importance of addressing this issue for public health."

July 19 a milestone

Emphasizing the importance of including hookahs in the ban, Aydın stated: "Hookah use has become a widespread habit, especially among young people, posing serious health risks. Since hookah smoking involves sharing a communal mouthpiece during a session, there is a high risk of spreading infectious diseases."

Aydın stressed that July 19 represents a pivotal moment in the fight against smoking, saying: "July 19 marks a milestone, symbolizing a process that began with the ban on indoor smoking and gradually expanded."

"Considering the harmful effects of smoking on society's health, the importance of this step is clear. However, effective enforcement and monitoring of laws are crucial to maintaining the health gains achieved. Combatting smoking in society involves not only bans but also awareness, education and support services; therefore, we have significant responsibilities to continue raising awareness about the dangers of smoking and promoting healthy living."

Aydın highlighted a significant decline in smoking rates despite Turkey's population growth from 2008 to 2023. He noted the daily sale of approximately 14.84 million cigarette packs, emphasizing the importance of addressing smoking habits for future generations' health.