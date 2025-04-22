Türkiye has marked the 104th anniversary of the founding of its first Grand National Assembly, a momentous event that laid the groundwork for the country’s independence and sovereignty. The day, also observed as National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, was celebrated on Tuesday with nationwide ceremonies, symbolic events and joyful gatherings that placed children at the center of the commemorations.

In a message commemorating the day, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin emphasized the importance of raising future generations with a strong foundation in both education and cultural identity.

“This blessed day is a graceful legacy entrusted to our children by Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who saw them as the ‘great ones of tomorrow,’” Tekin said. “It is not merely a political victory, but a symbol of our unshakable belief in the future and our commitment to a brighter tomorrow through our children.”

Tekin emphasized the importance of nurturing individuals who think freely and remain connected to their cultural heritage. “We believe that children who think freely, pursue truth and remain attached to their heritage are the strongest guarantee of this nation's future,” he said.

Celebrations in every corner

In the central Anatolian city of Çankırı, 20 mountaineers commemorated the day with a symbolic “National Sovereignty Climb” on Mount Ilgaz. Organized by the Çankırı Mountaineering Sports Club, the event attracted participants from Ankara and Düzce. The group reached the 1,900-meter-high Yıldıztepe summit after a three-hour trek, where they observed a moment of silence, sang the national anthem and prayed in memory of fallen soldiers.

In southeastern Diyarbakır’s Kulp district, local gendarmerie teams brought smiles to children's faces with a surprise visit. Officers from the Provincial Gendarmerie Command’s Domestic Violence and Child Services Unit returned to Kayahan Elementary School with sports equipment, fulfilling a promise made during a previous visit. The officers set up a volleyball court in the schoolyard, played matches with students, conducted painting activities and introduced the children to military vehicles. The celebration concluded with the distribution of gifts, balloons, and balls.

The eastern city of Sivas also opened its doors to young citizens. The Provincial Gendarmerie Command hosted about 1,600 students for an open day featuring equipment displays and vehicle tours. A symbolic change of command saw fourth grade student Defne Çelik sit in the Provincial Commander’s chair. “Being the Provincial Gendarmerie Commander is a great feeling,” she said. “We learned a lot today.” Other students expressed gratitude for the experience and their excitement about seeing the soldiers and their gear up close.

In the capital, Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin hosted children from 30 countries as part of the 47th TRT International Children’s Festival on April 23. He highlighted the uniqueness of Türkiye’s Children’s Day, the only national holiday in the world dedicated to children. “This makes our country unique,” he said. “It reflects how highly we value our children and youth.”

Meanwhile, in the northwestern city of Bursa, the Metropolitan Municipality organized a concert as part of the “Time for Art in Bursa” series.

In the northwestern city of Düzce, the municipality turned sidewalks into playgrounds by drawing the traditional hopscotch game, known as “seksek,” on pavements throughout the city. The initiative, titled “Do We Still Remember the Child Inside Us?” was recorded as a social experiment. Passersby, both young and old, were seen jumping and smiling as they reconnected with memories of childhood.

In northwestern Tekirdağ, the sea became the stage for celebration as 50 athletes competed in the National Sovereignty and Children’s Day Cup Sailing Races. Organized by the Tekirdağ Sailing and Specialization Club, the races took place in the waters of the Marmara Sea in both Optimist and ILCA categories. Medals were awarded at the end of the competition by the Turkish Sailing Federation and local officials.