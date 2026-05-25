Türkiye’s Family and Social Services Ministry marked National Family Week on Monday with a message stressing the need to protect and strengthen families, describing them as a cornerstone of the country’s future.

In a statement shared on social media, the ministry said National Family Week had begun to be celebrated across the country and highlighted the significance of family within the framework of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's Family and Population Decade vision.

The ministry described the family as a key guarantee of the country's future, demographic structure and national strength, stressing that efforts to support families have become both a social responsibility and a strategic priority.

"Today, protecting and strengthening the family is not only a social issue but also a strategic responsibility concerning our country's future and a matter of national survival," the statement said.

The ministry also noted that this year's National Family Week coincides with Eid al-Adha (Qurban Bayram), describing the overlap as particularly meaningful because the holiday embodies the values of sharing, solidarity and unity. A video prepared for both occasions accompanied the ministry's message.

President Erdoğan also released a statement on the occasion, wishing that National Family Week would bring blessings to the country, the nation and all families.

He described the family as an institution, where identity and culture are preserved, where national and spiritual values are safeguarded and passed on to future generations.

"The protection of the family institution, which serves as a school where identity and culture are kept alive and national and spiritual values are preserved, is of great importance for our country and nation, especially in ensuring that these values are transmitted to future generations," he said.

Reiterating the government's commitment to family-focused policies, Erdoğan said efforts to protect and strengthen families would continue.

"Guided by the principle of 'Strong individuals, strong families, strong society,' we will continue our efforts to protect and strengthen the family with determination," he added.

First lady Emine Erdoğan also marked the week with a social media message emphasizing the role of families in maintaining social harmony and national well-being.

"Every home is an invisible pillar that sustains the conscience and peace of society. The future of nations is built not only through ambitious goals but also through families that spend time together, gather around the same table and keep their values alive," she said.

Emine Erdoğan expressed hope that households characterized by love, understanding and solidarity would increase, adding that Türkiye's peace and unity would continue to be preserved through strong families that support one another.

Türkiye has significantly expanded its family-focused policies in recent years as it seeks to address declining fertility rates, an aging population and changing social dynamics.

The government designated 2025 as the "Year of the Family" and subsequently launched the Family and Population Vision 2026-2035, a long-term strategy aimed at strengthening families, supporting population growth and improving social welfare.

One of the flagship initiatives under this strategy is the Family and Youth Fund, which provides newly married couples with an interest-free loan of TL 150,000 ($3,281).

The program includes a 2-year grace period and a 48-month repayment plan and was expanded nationwide after initially being introduced in provinces affected by the 2023 earthquakes. The government views the initiative as a way to encourage marriage and help young families establish stable households.

Authorities have also introduced new financial incentives to support families with children. These include a one-time payment of TL 5,000 for the first child, monthly support of TL 1,500 for the second child and TL 5,000 per month for the third and subsequent children.

In addition to direct financial assistance, Türkiye continues to operate a wide range of social support programs through the Family and Social Services Ministry.

These include the Türkiye Family Support Program, Social and Economic Support payments for children, foster family assistance, home-care benefits for elderly and disabled family members and various services aimed at supporting vulnerable households.

National Family Week, observed during the last week of May, is being celebrated for the first time this. The initiative forms part of Türkiye's broader Family and Population Vision and seeks to raise awareness about the importance of the family institution.