Thousands across Türkiye marked the May 19 Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day on Tuesday with ceremonies, cultural performances and sporting events celebrating the country’s youth and the legacy of the national independence movement launched by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

From Samsun, northern Türkiye, where Atatürk first arrived to launch the War of Independence, to Istanbul and eastern provinces across the country, officials, students, athletes and residents gathered in stadiums, city squares and cultural centers for commemorations highlighting national unity, sacrifice and the role of young generations in Türkiye’s future.

In Samsun, northern Türkiye, celebrations marking the 107th anniversary of Atatürk’s arrival in the city on May 19, 1919, drew broad participation throughout the day.

A ceremony held at Ilkadım Archery Facilities began with a moment of silence and the national anthem.

In Istanbul, celebrations were held at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), where participants observed a moment of silence for Atatürk, his comrades-in-arms and fallen soldiers before singing the national anthem.

A congratulatory message from Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak was read during the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, Istanbul Provincial Director of Youth and Sports Muhittin Özbay said history represented the nation’s memory, honor and pride, adding that occupying forces underestimated the determination and faith of the Turkish people during the War of Independence.

“We are the descendants of those who made Çanakkale impassable and opened a new era with the conquest of Istanbul,” Özbay said.

Özbay emphasized the importance of raising future generations through science, arts and sports under the vision of the “Century of Türkiye,” adding that authorities aimed to expand sports opportunities across Istanbul’s 39 districts and 963 neighborhoods as part of efforts to combat addiction and strengthen youth development.

A young girl performs a traditional folk dance during celebrations, Bilecik, Türkiye, May 19, 2026. (AA Photo)

The program featured a multimedia presentation prepared by TRT Istanbul Regional Directorate and a performance titled “From the Epic of Heroism to the Century of Türkiye” organized by youth centers. Folk dances, oratory performances depicting the National Struggle and sports demonstrations were also presented.

Students who ranked in painting, essay and poetry competitions received awards during the ceremony attended by Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, senior military officials, local administrators, students and families.

Also in Istanbul, a bicycle tour was organized as part of the celebrations, with participants cycling from Sultanahmet Square to Dolmabahçe Palace and back. Organized by the Istanbul Governor’s Office, the Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports and the Turkish Cycling Federation, the event highlighted the day’s focus on youth, sports and national unity in Istanbul.

Across eastern Türkiye, ceremonies were held in Erzurum, eastern Türkiye, as well as in Ağrı, Erzincan, Kars, Tunceli, Iğdır and Ardahan, where officials, students, athletes and residents gathered for commemorations featuring folk dances, sports performances and cultural programs.

Despite heavy rain in Ardahan, northeastern Türkiye, celebrations continued at the city stadium with performances by students and athletes.

Meanwhile, provinces across western Türkiye, including Bursa, Eskişehir, Çanakkale, Balıkesir, Kütahya, Bilecik and Yalova, hosted ceremonies featuring wreath-laying events, flag marches, youth concerts, folk dance performances and sporting demonstrations attended by local officials and large crowds of residents.