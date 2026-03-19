This year, the Turkish-Islamic world celebrates a rare convergence as the Nevruz Festival, recognized as the “start of the new year,” “herald of spring” and “festival of nature,” coincides with Eid al-Fitr (Ramadan Bayram), the holiday marking the end of Ramadan.

The overlap of these two significant occasions, from March 20-22, creates a unique period of dual celebrations, uniting seasonal joy with religious devotion.

With a history spanning thousands of years, Nevruz is observed across a broad region from the Adriatic to the Great Wall of China. Traditionally referred to as “Mart dokuzu,” “Yıl sırtı” or “Gün dönümü” in the Turkish cultural sphere, Nevruz emphasizes social solidarity, peace and community, similar to the spirit of Ramazan Bayram.

Both festivals encourage traditions such as visiting relatives and neighbors, reconciling disputes, delighting children and supporting those in need, reinforcing the unifying power of Turkish-Islamic culture.

Homes and streets are prepared with general cleaning, while festive tables feature traditional dishes like “Nevruz köje,” “sumalyak” and “semeni,” reflecting the hospitality and culinary customs of Ramazan Bayram.

Cultural rituals such as fire-jumping, iron-smithing and traditional sports competitions accompany the celebrations, highlighting national identity and shared heritage.

Professor Alimcan Inayet, deputy director of Ege University’s Turkish World Studies Institute, emphasized the cultural significance of this coincidence.

“Nevruz connects Turkish tribes, sustains national culture and strengthens regional bonds. Its alignment with Ramazan Bayram this year provides a rare and meaningful opportunity to celebrate both national and religious values simultaneously,” he said.