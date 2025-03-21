Nevruz, widely regarded as the "beginning of the new year," the "harbinger of spring" and the "festival of nature," is celebrated across a vast geography – from the Adriatic to China – with traditions that have been maintained for centuries.

This ancient festival, symbolizing the rejuvenation of nature and new beginnings, continues to be celebrated with colorful rituals passed down through generations. In the Turkic world, the Nevruz celebrations mark the awakening of nature after a harsh winter, heralding the arrival of spring. Chinese sources indicate that the tradition of celebrating the arrival of spring dates back to pre-Christian times, with records showing that the Huns held spring festivities in the third century B.C.

Traditions surrounding Nevruz

It is believed that the more Nevruz is celebrated with solidarity, mutual aid and enthusiasm, the more abundant and prosperous the year will be. The festival’s rituals, although varying regionally, are passed down through generations and actively practiced each year during the celebrations.

Nevruz is celebrated on March 21 in countries such as Türkiye, the Balkans, Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and East Turkistan. Common traditions across these regions include cleaning homes to purify them for the new year, wearing new clothes, repairing damaged structures, planting saplings, greeting water, washing the face with cold water, sprinkling water, and lighting fires and jumping over them.

People celebrate Nevruz, Duhok, Iraq, March 20, 2025. (AA Photo)

One of the most significant rituals of Nevruz is the "Nevruz Table," where seven different dishes are prepared. People gather to share food, pray for plentiful water, rain and a fruitful harvest, all while celebrating the arrival of the new year. Additionally, visiting ancestors' graves is a vital practice, symbolizing respect for those who came before and the continuity of traditions.

Nevruz is also a time to offer help to the poor, people with disabilities, orphans and others in need. Reconciliation between estranged individuals is a common practice, promoting harmony and unity.

Other rituals that take place during Nevruz include the painting and smashing of eggs for good fortune, organizing sports competitions, singing songs, dancing and reading poetry. The festival also commemorates the historical and mythical story of the Turks' escape from Ergenekon, during which the forging of iron plays a key role in the celebration.

Significance in Turkish culture

Professor Alimcan Inayet, a faculty member at the Turkish World Research Institute of Ege University, explained that Nevruz is celebrated across Turkic-speaking regions under different names, such as "Noruz," "Navruz," "Navrız," "Mevriz" and "Ulustın Ulı Küni." According to Inayet, Nevruz celebrations represent one of the most suitable environments for transmitting oral culture, social practices, rituals and knowledge about nature and the universe from generation to generation. In this sense, Nevruz serves as one of the finest examples of intergenerational communication.

Nevruz celebrations start with traditional dances, Kars, Türkiye, March 21, 2025. (AA Photo)

Inayet noted that the celebrations have evolved and enriched over time, incorporating cultural elements from various periods and regions. He emphasized that these celebrations provide insight into the lifestyles, beliefs, worldviews, societal values and skills of our ancestors, offering a deeper understanding of their art, sport and technical knowledge.

Symbolism of Nevruz

Nevruz has long been celebrated by Turks as the new day, new year and spring festival. Today, it is celebrated across a wide geographic region, spanning from the Adriatic to China, transcending ethnic, cultural and political boundaries. As a result, Nevruz plays an essential role in strengthening cultural ties and fostering brotherhood and friendship among different nations and peoples.

For the Turkic world, Nevruz is not only a cultural bond connecting Turkic people but also a source that nourishes the national culture and identity of Turks. It is a shared value across Turkic societies, symbolizing the awakening of nature, the arrival of spring and the new year, as well as abundance, peace and unity. It also represents cooperation and solidarity among people. The preservation of this festival, with its meaningful and rich content and its transmission to future generations, is of utmost importance.