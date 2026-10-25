Türkiye will deploy 26,000 security personnel to ensure the safety of world leaders, ministers and delegates attending the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya on Nov. 9-20, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said Sunday.

Nearly 100 heads of state and government, 200 to 300 ministers and around 20,000 delegates are expected to attend the summit, while organizers are planning for approximately 100,000 visitors daily, he said.

The conference will be held across an area of 1 million square meters, with the Interior Ministry responsible for securing the venue and coordinating broader security arrangements.

“Our General Directorate of Security, Gendarmerie General Command and Coast Guard Command have taken extensive measures. A total of 26,000 personnel will be deployed in the field,” Çiftçi said.

He added that Türkiye was planning security arrangements similar to those implemented during the 36th NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government in Ankara.

Under the plan, Antalya will serve as the center of operations, while surrounding provinces will be classified into different security zones. Border and port provinces will also be included in the wider security framework.

Measures will cover public order, counterterrorism, narcotics enforcement and cybercrime prevention, with security operations intensified as teams move toward Antalya.

Authorities have mapped out the routes leaders will use from the airport to their hotels and from their accommodation to the conference venue. Police officers will also remain on duty at the airport around the clock.

The accommodation areas for leaders, heads of government, ministers and delegations have been divided into five security zones, Çiftçi said.

Approximately 1,500 special operations officers will be deployed at the summit venue, alongside around 3,298 traffic police officers.

Maritime, cybersecurity measures

Çiftçi said authorities were also preparing for potential cyberattacks during the conference, noting that criminal activity had increasingly shifted from the streets to digital platforms.

Cybercrime units operating under the police and gendarmerie would continue online patrols throughout the summit to identify and respond to potential threats, he said.

The Coast Guard Command will deploy 207 personnel to secure the surrounding maritime areas, supported by a corvette, assault boats, helicopters and special operations teams.

The minister said the maritime security plan was designed to address potential incidents at sea.

Emergency response and medical services will also be strengthened during the conference.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has assigned 120 personnel to Antalya and will operate 15 teams in coordination with the metropolitan municipality and local fire services.

Authorities will deploy 110 ambulances and around 300 medical personnel, while 21 National Medical Rescue Teams (UMKE) will remain on standby.

Çiftçi said an ambulance would be assigned to each leader and head of state or government to ensure rapid medical assistance if needed.

He added that the Interior Ministry had delegated its authority to approve demonstrations and marches in Antalya to the provincial governor's office for one month.