Türkiye continues to perform above the global average in combating tuberculosis, with all patients having access to free treatment, health experts say. Professor Dr. Mediha Gönenç Ortaköylü, who serves at the Chest Diseases Polyclinic of Yedikule Chest Diseases and Thoracic Surgery Training and Research Hospital, emphasized the country’s achievements.

Tuberculosis, an infectious disease that spreads through the respiratory system, can be fatal if untreated. Globally, about 10.3 million people are affected by the disease, and the annual decline in cases remains slow at just 1.5-2%. Experts note that an annual reduction of 10-15% is necessary to achieve significant progress.

Ortaköylü highlighted Türkiye’s comparatively positive results, stating that around 9,000 tuberculosis patients in the country receive full treatment, while 170-200 patients have drug-resistant forms of the disease.

Türkiye recently introduced a short-term treatment regimen that allows drug-resistant patients to complete therapy in six months, similar to patients with drug-sensitive tuberculosis.

The expert explained that tuberculosis does not spread through handshakes, sharing personal items, or drinking from the same cup. However, not all people exposed to the bacteria develop the disease immediately; only about 5% become ill within the first two years. A weakened immune system, old age, underlying illnesses, and poor nutrition increase the risk of progression.

Key symptoms of tuberculosis include prolonged cough, night sweats, weight loss, and loss of appetite. Ortaköylü advised individuals showing these signs to seek medical attention promptly, stressing the importance of early diagnosis for both patient recovery and the prevention of transmission.

In Türkiye, diagnosis, tests, and treatment for tuberculosis are provided free of charge, and patients receive comprehensive follow-up care through specialized dispensaries and hospitals.

The doctor further noted that tuberculosis can affect organs beyond the lungs, including bones, joints, kidneys, and even the central nervous system, potentially causing fatal meningitis. Treatment relies primarily on oral medication, and adherence to the prescribed regimen is critical to successful recovery.

Ortaköylü underlined the global aim to eliminate tuberculosis by 2030, as set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.N. Achieving this goal requires faster access to diagnosis, increased availability of medications, and strengthened social support systems. She added that poverty, malnutrition, and armed conflicts remain major challenges in combating the disease.

“Türkiye’s free health care system and long-standing tuberculosis programs provide a significant advantage,” Ortaköylü said. “Patients benefit from comprehensive medical support, ensuring both individual and community health are protected.”