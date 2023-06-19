Qurban Bayram, also known as the feast of sacrifice or Eid al-Adha, which holds immense significance in Islam, is set to be celebrated on Wednesday, June 28.

During this important festival, Muslims worldwide commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to God. Traditionally, Muslims carry out the sacrificial ritual by offering a sheep, lamb, goat or cow.

Following the ceremonial slaughter of the sacrificial livestock, often sheep, Muslims embark on a day filled with family gatherings and delectable feasts. The celebration entails tables adorned with a wide array of delicious dishes and food.

Furthermore, the spirit of Qurban Bayram revolves around generosity and charity. Muslims are encouraged to donate a portion of the sacrificed animal to those in need. This year, the focus of donations will be directed toward areas affected by earthquakes. The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) has launched a campaign to support individuals impacted by the disaster through domestic sacrifice donations made during Qurban Bayram. The organization ensures that the fresh meat obtained from the sacrifices is handled with care and delivered under hygienic conditions throughout the sacrificial period. Some portions of the meat will be distributed directly in 2-kilogram (5-pound) packages, while others will be prepared in soup kitchens and served to the earthquake victims during the holiday.

To safeguard public and environmental health, measures have been implemented to prevent activities that could lead to environmental pollution in areas where sacrifices are sold and performed. In line with these measures, relevant institutions will conduct inspections at sacrifice sales and slaughter locations designated by the municipalities during Qurban Bayram.

Stringent penalties have been put in place to deter individuals from slaughtering animals in public spaces such as parks, gardens, streets, building fronts and squares. Those found in violation of this prohibition will face an administrative fine of TL 3,036 ($128.28). Facilities that fail to comply with the necessary regulations at sacrifice sites and neglect proper waste disposal will be subject to a fine of TL 293,188. Additionally, individuals who mistreat animals, subjecting them to abuse, hunger, thirst, extreme temperatures and neglect, will be penalized with an administrative fine of TL 4,554 per animal. The responsible units within the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, and municipalities will enforce these penalties for non-compliance.

As Qurban Bayram approaches, Muslims anticipate a day filled with religious significance, family bonding, and acts of compassion, while authorities ensure adherence to regulations promoting public health and animal welfare.