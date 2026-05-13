Türkiye presented its post-earthquake reconstruction efforts in Hatay in southern Türkiye to international officials and foreign media representatives as part of preparations for the upcoming COP31 climate summit.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said the country demonstrated large-scale rebuilding efforts following the devastating earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye in 2023.

“Some said it could not be done, but Türkiye did it. Some waited for the government to collapse under the rubble, but under the leadership of our president, we showed the world the construction project of the century,” Kurum said.

According to a ministry statement, the “Türkiye’s Road to COP31: Resilient Cities” program brought together ministers, deputy ministers and senior representatives from international organizations, including the U.N. and the European Union, in Hatay.

The two-day program focused on resilient city planning, one of the key themes of the COP31 Action Agenda.

During the visit, Kurum guided foreign guests through reconstruction areas in Hatay and highlighted the scale of rebuilding efforts carried out across the earthquake-affected region.

The delegation toured Kurtuluş Street, the Habib-i Neccar Mosque, Kemalpaşa Street, the Asi River area, the historic Parliament building and Atatürk Street before visiting newly built residential districts.

Kurum said 455,000 homes, workplaces and village houses had been constructed across 11 provinces following the earthquakes. He added that the buildings were designed to be climate resilient, renewable energy compatible and aligned with Türkiye’s Zero Waste initiative.

International officials participating in the program praised the speed and scale of the reconstruction process.

U.N.-Habitat Executive Director Anaclaudia Rossbach said hundreds of thousands of homes had been built in less than three years, describing the effort as a strong example of resilient city development for the world.

Kosovo’s Environment and Spatial Planning Minister Fitore Pacolli called the recovery process “extraordinary” considering the scale of destruction and loss caused by the earthquakes.

Somalia’s Environment and Climate Change Minister Bashir Mohamed Jama said countries around the world, especially wealthier nations, could learn from Türkiye’s reconstruction approach after major disasters.

Syria’s Local Administration and Environment Minister Mohammed Anjrani described the rebuilding work in Hatay as an important reference point for the COP31 process.

The Turkish Presidency’s Directorate of Communications and the Environment Ministry also launched the second phase of the “Road to COP31: Sustainable Future International Media Program” between May 9-11, 2026.

As part of the initiative, 17 journalists from 11 countries, including the U.K., Spain, Italy, South Korea and Azerbaijan, are visiting Türkiye ahead of the COP31 summit, which the country will host in November.

The program aims to promote Türkiye’s climate policies, sustainable development projects and environmental technologies to international audiences while increasing global awareness ahead of COP31.