The Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NDK) increased the administrative fines to be applied in 2024 by 58.46% for acts contrary to legislation in nuclear, radioactive waste and radiation facilities, with the new guideline published in the Official Gazette Thursday.

The administrative fines that will come into force as of Jan. 1 have been determined as follows:

Those operating a nuclear facility without a valid license will be issued a fine of between TL 9,654,454 ($331,161) and TL 482,627,410.

Radioactive waste facilities and radiation facilities without a valid license operation will be fined between TL 4,828,994 and TL 48,265,212.

Carrying out radiation applications without a valid license will incur a fine of between TL 98,910 and TL 967,918.

Carrying out activities related to facilities that require permission or approval, without permission or approval will cost TL 483,959-TL 2,253,765.

Activities that require permission or approval carried out without obtaining permission will be fined between TL 35,325 and TL 158,963.

If activities that require an authorization certificate are carried out without obtaining an authorization certificate, the suspects will be fined between TL 17,661 and TL 706,509.

Detection of violation of secondary legislation, authority conditions, NDK decisions or instructions regarding nuclear facilities or exceeding their limits will be issued a fine of between TL 967,918 and TL 9,654,454.

Detection of violation of secondary legislation or authority conditions regarding other activities, NDK decisions and instructions or exceeding its limits will be charged TL 14,129-TL 98,910.

In applications made for authorization or after authorization, in case the authorized person submits a false document to the NDK, gives misleading information or does not notify the changes in the authorization conditions that will affect the authorization, the person authorized to run nuclear facilities, without prejudice to the penal provisions, will face a fine of TL 9,654,454-TL 482,627,410.

In the case of applications made for authorization or after authorization, if the authorized person submits false documents to the NDK, gives misleading information or changes in the authorization conditions that will affect the authorization are not submitted, penalty provisions are reserved and they face a fine of between TL 98,910 and TL 967,918. The person authorized for radioactive waste facilities and radiation facilities will face a fine of TL 4,828,994-TL 48,265,212.