Türkiye is the second angriest country in the world, according to Gallup's 2024 Global Emotions report. The annual survey, which measures the emotional well-being of populations worldwide, found that 48% of the country’s population reported feeling angry, making it the top-ranked country in Europe for anger.

Lebanon topped the list, with 49% of its citizens expressing anger. Armenia ranked third, followed by Iraq, Afghanistan, Jordan, Mali and Sierra Leone.

Anger has long been a prevalent emotion in Türkiye, with its prevalence often linked to various aspects of daily life and culture. While Gallup attributes much of the reported anger to daily challenges, the emotion has deep roots in Turkish society.

Experts say that in Istanbul, where much of the population resides, frustration often stems from the pressures of modern life – crowded streets, traffic congestion and routine inconveniences that many feel are beyond their control.

This frequent irritation has become a regular part of interactions, whether in public spaces, workplaces or within families. Public debates and animated conversations in cafes and on social media often center around grievances, both large and small, with individuals sharing their frustrations with a sense of solidarity.

Meanwhile, the report also revealed that El Salvador is the world’s happiest country. Salvadorans experience positive emotions more frequently than any other population, ranking El Salvador as the happiest and most positive country globally.

The country’s high ranking in happiness is attributed to several social and cultural factors that contribute to an overall sense of well-being. A close-knit family structure and a strong sense of community are central to Salvadoran society, providing emotional support and stability.

Salvadorans often prioritize social connections, family gatherings and celebrations, which foster positive emotions despite external challenges.