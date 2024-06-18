Twenty-two people lost their lives in traffic accidents during the first three days of the Qurban Bayram holiday, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported in a statement on Tuesday.

In a statement on his social media account X, Yerlikaya stated that speed inspections continued at night with radar and 24-hour controls in place throughout the bayram holiday.

Emphasizing that 824 traffic accidents occurred in 24 hours on Monday, June 17, the third day of the holiday, Yerlikaya shared that six people lost their lives and 1,327 people were injured in these accidents.

The teams inspected 375,311 vehicles, noting that 23,857 were for speed and radar operations, and 26,786 were for other traffic violations, according to Yerlikaya.

Yerlikaya urged citizens to obey traffic rules and shared the following statements: "Unfortunately, 22 people lost their lives and 4,043 people were injured in the first three days of the holiday (Saturday, Sunday and Monday)."

"I wish Allah's mercy on our citizens who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to those injured. Our inspections have a single purpose: To ensure that our citizens traveling for the holiday safely reunite with their families."

"Please do not speed excessively. Let's not neglect to wear seat belts in our vehicles and buses, and let's obey traffic rules. Journeys are meant to bring you together with your loved ones, not to separate you."