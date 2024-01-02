The once-thriving shark population in Turkish territorial waters has suffered a devastating decline of 90% over the past five decades, casting a concerning shadow on the ecosystem's crucial balance.

Professor Deniz Ayas from Mersin University's Faculty of Fisheries emphasized the pivotal role sharks play in maintaining equilibrium within the ecosystem. Ayas stressed the urgent need to reassess the Göksu marine area's status to ensure the preservation of sharks and their vital ecological functions.

"Sharks serve as regulators, keeping the populations of their prey in check," stated Ayas, underlining the importance of protecting the Göksu marine area.

"It requires serious evaluation and consideration for preservation," he added.

Highlighting the alarming trend of diminishing shark species in Turkish waters, Ayas expressed grave concerns about the impending extinction risk faced by these marine creatures.

"The Mediterranean hosts various large shark species, utilizing zones where rivers meet the sea, particularly in the Eastern Mediterranean, for breeding, nurturing and as nurseries for their offspring. One such significant area is the convergence point of the Göksu River with the sea. Through our studies, we've identified numerous young sharks, indicating this location as a critical habitat for various species, including sand and sling sharks," Ayas remarked.

Attributing the decline of shark populations primarily to fishing activities, Ayas pointed out the inadvertent capture of these species as bycatch or non-targeted species, leading to their demise. Despite minimal consumption within the country, the perilous reduction in shark numbers remains a consequence of fishing activities.

"There is an urgent necessity for a comprehensive action plan," Ayas urged. "Preservation status must be conferred upon the habitats where sharks breed, feed and rear their young. Human activities, from small-scale fishing to other practices in these vital areas, pose a significant threat to the last refuges of sharks. Protecting the breeding grounds of sharks is crucial," Ayas emphasized.

Furthermore, Ayas advocated for recognizing sharks as a "flag species" warranting unequivocal protection. "Sharks, due to their vital ecological functions, are irreplaceable in maintaining marine equilibrium. They contribute significantly to the marine ecosystem's health and must be safeguarded. Therefore, the Göksu marine area requires immediate reevaluation and protection," Ayas concluded.

The declining shark population in Turkish territorial waters poses an imminent ecological crisis, demanding immediate conservation strategies and concerted efforts to protect these invaluable creatures and restore balance to the marine environment.