Globally, lifestyle trends such as "slow living," "tiny houses" and digital minimalism are gaining traction among residents of Türkiye’s major cities. Analysts continue to debate whether these movements represent a lasting shift in living patterns or a temporary response to urban pressures.

Interest in alternative lifestyles is particularly pronounced in metropolitan centers such as Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, western Türkiye.

Challenges, including heavy traffic, densely populated environments, escalating living expenses, and rising property prices, are motivating urban dwellers to seek viable alternatives to traditional city life.

As a result, recent years have witnessed an increasing preference for nature-integrated living, relocation to rural areas, and adoption of compact housing models like “tiny houses.”

Various industry reports on real estate and lifestyle trends indicate that following the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for nature-adjacent living spaces has increased, particularly with movement from metropolitan centers to surrounding provinces.

In Türkiye, initiatives focused on the production and sale of “tiny houses” have expanded in recent years, reflecting a tangible manifestation of this trend.

These compact living spaces attract interest particularly from young people and white-collar professionals due to lower costs, immersion in nature, and the pursuit of simplified living.

However, experts note that this lifestyle may not provide a sustainable solution for everyone. While some individuals adopt tiny house living as a permanent choice, for others it serves as a temporary escape or secondary residence.

The “slow living” approach in Türkiye manifests not only among those relocating from cities to rural areas but also through personal lifestyle practices.

Among residents of major cities, trends such as reducing social media use, limiting screen time, and establishing simpler daily routines are increasingly prominent.

In this context, practices known as “digital detoxes” and temporary breaks from social media have gained significant attention in recent years.

'Slow living' in Türkiye

According to organizational psychologist Nil Madi, the “slow living” approach has the potential to resonate in Türkiye, although its applicability may not be uniform across all segments of society.

Madi emphasized that modern life exerts constant pressure for speed and productivity, which drives individuals toward alternative lifestyles.

She also highlighted that these lifestyle choices are closely linked to individuals’ economic conditions, work patterns, and social opportunities, indicating that the spread of these trends across all social segments may remain limited.

Experts agree that while slow living, digital minimalism, and alternative lifestyle pursuits are increasingly discussed globally, it remains uncertain whether these trends will evolve into permanent lifestyles.

Similarly, in Türkiye, these movements are expected to become permanent choices for some individuals, while remaining temporary pursuits for a larger segment.

Economic conditions, work models, and the transformation of urban living will be key factors determining the prevalence of such alternative lifestyle trends in the coming years.

Official statistics show that Türkiye has experienced a marked rise in single‑person households, reflecting a significant shift in living arrangements. According to recent Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data, the number of one‑person households reached 5,523,321 in 2025, surpassing 5.5 million for the first time.

This represents an increase of 66.5 % over the last decade, up from 3 ,316,894 in 2016, highlighting a sustained upward trend in solo living across the country.

The data also show that one‑person households are concentrated in major cities, Istanbul 981 614, Ankara 400 484 and Izmir 375 380, indicating that urban centres are driving much of this demographic change.