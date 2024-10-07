Türkiye has announced the delivery of a comprehensive disaster relief package to assist the flood-ravaged regions of Bosnia-Herzegovina. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a message shared on X, expressed deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the devastating floods and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

“We are delivering essential aid, including emergency shelter and food supplies, to the affected region, where the bodies of 18 flood victims have been recovered, and search and rescue operations continue for 40 others,” Erdoğan stated.

The relief package includes 96 generators, 60 containers, 168 beds, 84 kitchen sets, 1,050 blankets, 1,130 food parcels, two tons of flour, ten water drainage pumps, two pallets of water, personal care kits, air conditioners, refrigerators and drinking water. The comprehensive aid addresses the immediate needs of those displaced by the floods, providing critical shelter and nutrition supplies, Erdoğan confirmed.

Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) Deputy Head Hamza Taşdelen visited Buturovic Polje and Donja Jablanica, two of the worst-hit areas in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Taşdelen said the scale of destruction was immense, noting that ten homes located near the riverbanks had been completely destroyed by the floodwaters.

“We have assessed the situation and informed local authorities that Türkiye is fully prepared to meet all shelter needs. We have also decided to send 60 containers and 100 generators to support displaced residents,” Taşdelen announced.

In addition to emergency supplies, AFAD distributes humanitarian aid to the affected communities, underscoring Türkiye’s commitment to help Bosnia-Herzegovina in the wake of this disaster. “We are ready to do whatever is necessary to assist the region, and we have conveyed our readiness to the relevant authorities,” Taşdelen added, emphasizing Türkiye’s solidarity with Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Osman Catic, mayor of the city of Konjic, expressed his gratitude to Türkiye and AFAD for their swift and generous assistance. “Our immediate focus is on providing shelter for those who have lost their homes. Thanks to AFAD's support, displaced residents will have a safe place to stay,” Catic said, noting that search and rescue operations are still ongoing in the flood-hit areas.

The Federation of Bosnia-Herzegovina has accepted AFAD’s offer to send containers and generators, which are expected to significantly ease the burden on local authorities struggling to provide shelter for displaced residents.

The recent flooding in Bosnia-Herzegovina has claimed 18 lives and caused widespread destruction across the country. As the waters begin to recede, the full scale of the disaster is becoming evident, with many communities still grappling with the aftermath.

Türkiye’s aid package, which includes essential supplies and emergency equipment, is expected to play a crucial role in helping affected regions recover from this devastating natural disaster.