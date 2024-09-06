Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that Türkiye has delivered 53,700 packages of humanitarian aid, including food, hygiene kits, medicine and shelter materials, to those affected by the devastating floods in Bangladesh.

In a statement shared Thursday on social media, Yerlikaya emphasized Türkiye's ongoing commitment to extending a compassionate hand to people around the world, particularly to Bangladesh, a country Türkiye considers both "a friend and brother."

Following the disaster, which directly impacted approximately six million people, Turkish aid organizations, including the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) and the National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE), have been actively involved in providing continuous support in the flood-affected regions.

In late August, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced Türkiye’s assistance to Bangladesh, where severe flooding has affected over six million people and claimed at least 27 lives. Erdoğan shared the announcement on X, reaffirming Türkiye's solidarity with Bangladesh during this crisis.

"Türkiye extends a helping hand to our friend and brother Bangladesh, who is going through difficult days due to the flood disaster,” Erdoğan said.

“Through our aid activities in the region, we are not leaving our Bangladeshi brothers, who are facing great destruction, alone and are striving to heal their wounds. On this occasion, I wish God's mercy on those who lost their lives in the disaster, a speedy recovery to the injured, and send our well wishes to Bangladesh, which is always by our side."

Erdoğan called Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh’s interim government, to discuss the flood disaster and Türkiye-Bangladesh relations. During the conversation, Erdoğan expressed his condolences and assured Yunus of Türkiye’s support throughout the recovery efforts.