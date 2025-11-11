Türkiye's Health Ministry has introduced new regulations to standardize staffing and planning for private health facilities, aiming to ensure more balanced and accessible healthcare nationwide.

Published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday, the “Health Services Licensing Regulation” establishes licensing procedures for opening private health facilities based on regional needs and existing infrastructure in cities.

Investments in provinces where healthcare services are most needed will be encouraged to expand access and prevent underutilized capacity in private facilities.

Under the new system, medical specialties, specialized services, facility size, and equipment will be coordinated to ensure comprehensive planning of physical capacity, workforce, and technological infrastructure.

All licensing processes will be centrally managed under the ministry’s supervision, with transparency and auditability at every stage to maintain public trust.

The regulation aims to align the private sector’s dynamism with national health policies and create a more accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare ecosystem for citizens across Türkiye.