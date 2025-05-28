At a news conference at the Mecca Religious Services Attache on the 2025 Pilgrimage Organization, Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (Diyanet) President Ali Erbaş, highlighted Mecca as a city blessed by Allah, where the Quran was first revealed.

He emphasized Mecca’s historical significance as the birthplace of Islam, shaping humanity’s destiny and connecting regions from Central Asia to Anatolia within a century.

Erbaş described the pilgrimage as a powerful expression of Islamic brotherhood, uniting Muslims worldwide in faith despite their differences. He noted that the pilgrimage embodies key principles of Muslim life and carries deep wisdom.

He also emphasized that the pilgrimage is an educational journey, marked by meaningful rites such as ihram, tawaf, saee, standing at Arafat and stoning the devil, each symbolizing profound spiritual lessons.

Erbaş explained that pilgrimage uses its rites and symbols to teach the wisdom of existence, the purpose of creation, servitude, human values and good morals. It purifies the mind and heart, fostering an awareness to build and improve life.

He described pilgrimage as a spiritual resurrection guided by faith and revelation, rooted in good morals and the Sunnah. “A pilgrimage performed with this awareness enriches life and promises Paradise in the hereafter, as the Prophet Muhammad said, ‘The reward of an accepted pilgrimage is Paradise.’” He emphasized the responsibility of all Muslims to revive these universal values for humanity today.

Acknowledging that pilgrimage is a demanding act of worship, Erbaş said they strive to ensure citizens perform it in the best possible way. Their organization covers guidance, health and transportation services, aiming to make pilgrimage an educational and spiritual experience.

To support this, a special team of 71 scholars, 418 female guidance officers, 392 group leaders and 1,840 religious officials guide the pilgrimage.

This year, 84,942 citizens will perform the pilgrimage, with 51.5% women and 48.5% men. Most pilgrims have already arrived in Mecca. The average age is 60. So far, eight pilgrims have passed away, and Erbaş prayed for mercy and patience for their families.

He confirmed that preparations for Arafat are complete, with air-conditioned tents and carpets ready for pilgrims.

He added that a mobile hospital was also set up in Arafat, and that transport for pilgrims who cannot walk due to illness or old age is provided entirely by vehicles.

Erbaş expressed gratitude for the excellent cooperation with the Saudi Arabian Hajj Ministry to ensure that citizens can perform their pilgrimage in the best way possible.

Erbaş emphasized that they have observed strict measures for the Hajj pilgrimage and explained that such precautions aim to facilitate the Hajj organization and eliminate problems that could disrupt its smooth conduct.

Answering questions about sacrificial animal slaughter by proxy during the Hajj, Erbaş said: "In this program, 359,359 citizens have entrusted their sacrifices to us. Last year, this number was 280,000. We are significantly ahead this year. We strive to fulfill our citizens’ entrusted sacrifices in accordance with proper procedures."

When asked about how sacrificial animal organizations are managed during Eid al-Adha, Erbaş first stated that they provide citizens with the necessary information to fulfill their sacrificial duties.

He explained that sacrifices are carried out in Saudi Arabia, adding, "Through an organization established by the Saudi Arabian state, our pilgrims’ sacrifices are made, and they are informed that their sacrifices have been performed. This is how the process works."

Addressing the topic of proxy sacrifice slaughtering, Erbaş said: "In Türkiye, those who can slaughter their sacrificial animals do so themselves. Those who cannot entrust their sacrifices to certain foundations by proxy. As the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation, we organize proxy sacrifices both domestically and abroad to carry out the entrusted duties of our citizens in the best way possible."

He also added: "Last year, we fulfilled approximately 750,000 shares on behalf of citizens both inside and outside the country. According to current trends, we expect more than 750,000 proxy sacrifices to be entrusted to the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation this year as well. The trend shows this clearly."

Regarding the Hajj lottery system, Erbaş stated that those who register early can perform the Hajj pilgrimage at a younger age. He noted that young applicants who apply for Hajj at the ages of 15-16 are able to travel to the holy lands at the ages of 20-25. He emphasized that the number of young pilgrims arriving for Hajj increases yearly.

He shared that in Türkiye, 159,000 new Hajj applications were made in 2025 and that the total number of Hajj applicants is 1,859,000.

Erbaş expressed his belief that Türkiye’s quota for Hajj may increase in the coming years and concluded: "We received the award for the most disciplined Hajj organization in 2024. Hopefully, we will receive it again this year."