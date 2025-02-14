At least 30% of Syrian guests, who have been in contact for years, wish to return to their country in the near future, stated Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) President Fatma Meriç Yılmaz at the signing ceremony of a humanitarian aid protocol in the office of Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality on Friday.

Yılmaz said: "Currently, a new phase has begun in Syria. As the Turkish people, we have done our best to host our Syrian brothers and sisters for the past 13 years. Now, we have come together to support those who want to return in a safe, voluntary and dignified manner."

She highlighted that Kızılay serves 4.5 million people in northern Syria, which has prevented them from having to come to Türkiye. However, the new goal is to extend these services further south.

"Some of the needs involve renovations; sometimes, it’s about opening a charity store. We continuously collaborate on these efforts. Today, we have received significant support from the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality,” added Yılmaz.

Gaziantep Mayor Fatma Şahin emphasized their approach based on the "Ansar-Muhajir" relationship (a reference to historical hospitality toward migrants in Islamic tradition), stating: "Both civil society and Türkiye’s municipal governance have supported state policies through a triangular system, shaping the Gaziantep model.”

She explained that they cleared 80 truckloads of waste in Jarablus, restored essential infrastructure like electricity, water and bakeries, and built a helipad to support a safe return process.

“Today, 200,000 people live in Jarablus. We now want to apply the same model to our sister city, Aleppo," Şahin claimed.

The protocol, signed after the speeches, enables collaboration in education, impact centers, blood services, disaster response and social services.

It also strengthens support for vulnerable groups, resource management, waste recycling and various aid programs.

Additionally, institutions will work together on emergency logistics, scientific research, and cultural and social initiatives, ensuring assistance for those choosing to return voluntarily.

The Ansar-Muhajir relationship originates from early Islamic history and refers to the strong bond between Muhajir, who sought refuge in Medina after facing severe persecution in Mecca, and Ansar groups who generously shared their homes, food and wealth with the Muhajirun.

Now this concept is often used today to describe host communities helping migrants or refugees in times of crisis.