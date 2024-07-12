Türkiye is setting bold targets to enhance water sustainability, with Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı outlining ambitious goals during the 2nd National Water Council meeting.

"We aim to reduce our average daily water consumption per person from 150 liters to 120 liters by 2030 and below 100 liters by 2050," Yumaklı stated on Thursday.

Established in November 2023 through a presidential decree, the National Water Council aims to ensure effective coordination and collaboration for the efficient management of water resources. Yumaklı emphasized that the council's goal is "to manage water resources effectively across all sectors."

He highlighted Türkiye's vulnerability, noting, "Our country is among the 25 countries most at risk of water scarcity according to evaluations by the World Resources Institute."

"We have embarked on the principle of 'Zero Water Loss,' aiming to protect our water resources with national consciousness and manage them effectively," Yumaklı said.

Türkiye's agricultural sector, ranking first in Europe and among the top 10 globally in agricultural gross domestic product, plays a crucial role in these efforts.

Yumaklı emphasized the importance of efficient land use, agricultural production planning and water management practices to ensure food security through sustainable agricultural practices.

Türkiye is taking decisive steps to enhance water efficiency and manage flood risks effectively, plans include reducing per capita daily water consumption, minimizing losses in drinking water systems and developing the Flood Forecasting and Early Warning System (TATUS) for vulnerable basins.

Yumaklı stressed the importance of collaboration among government agencies, local communities and international partners to achieve these ambitious goals.