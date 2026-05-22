Türkiye is introducing stricter wildfire prevention measures across several provinces after experiencing one of its most destructive fire seasons in recent years.

Authorities have moved to restrict access to forests and increase surveillance as temperatures rise and memories of last year's devastating blazes remain fresh.

The measures come after 2025 became one of the worst years on record for forest fires in Türkiye, with around 80,000 hectares of land burned in 2025, making it the country's second-highest burned area in recent history.

More than 6,800 forest and rural fires were recorded nationwide, with provinces in western and northwestern Türkiye, including Izmir, Manisa, Çanakkale, Bursa and Bilecik, among the hardest hit.

Last summer's fires forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, damaged forests, agricultural land and settlements, and claimed the lives of emergency responders.

In one of the deadliest incidents, 10 firefighters and search and rescue personnel lost their lives while battling a wildfire in Eskişehir, central Türkiye.

Authorities have repeatedly pointed to extreme heat, strong winds and human-related causes as major factors behind the rapid spread of fires.

Against this backdrop, provincial administrations have begun implementing seasonal restrictions designed to reduce human activity in high-risk forest areas.

In Ankara, entry into forested areas will be prohibited from June 1 through Sept. 30, with the exception of designated national parks, recreation areas, nature parks and forest parks.

The Ankara Governor's Office said the decision was taken due to increasing visitor numbers in forested areas and the continued presence of meteorological conditions that create a high wildfire risk.

The measures also prohibit camping and pitching tents in forest areas outside licensed camping facilities. Fires, barbecues and samovars will only be allowed in designated locations within approved recreation areas. Visitors will be permitted to enter such areas between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m., while overnight camping will remain prohibited.

Authorities have also banned the burning of stubble, agricultural waste and vegetation resulting from field, vineyard and garden cleaning activities in rural areas. Fireworks will likewise be prohibited in locations that could pose a risk to nearby forests.

Industrial facilities and operators of power transmission lines located near forested areas will be required to take additional precautions against potential fire hazards.

Municipalities will establish protective buffer zones around waste collection sites situated in or near forests and maintain equipment ready for emergency response.

Inspection teams made up of law enforcement officers and forestry personnel will conduct increased monitoring throughout the summer season.

Officials said legal action will be taken against those who violate the restrictions under Türkiye's Forestry Law, Environmental Law and Misdemeanors Law. Similar precautions are being introduced elsewhere in the country.

The Regional Directorate of Forestry announced that access to forests in Isparta, southern Türkiye, will be prohibited between June 1 and Nov. 15, while restrictions in neighboring Burdur, southwestern Türkiye, will remain in place until Nov. 1. Authorities also urged citizens to avoid lighting fires outside designated picnic areas during the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday period.

Meanwhile, the governor's office in Karabük, northern Türkiye, has imposed a forest entry ban from June 1 through Oct. 31. The restrictions cover camping, fire-based picnics and recreational vehicle activities such as ATV and motorcycle excursions in forested areas.

Even in registered picnic sites, the use of barbecues, samovars and controlled fires will be prohibited between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül warned on Friday against lighting fires or holding picnics outside designated areas during the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday, saying unauthorized recreational activities could increase the risk of wildfires.

He said authorities would continue inspections with ground patrols, drones and helicopters in areas vulnerable to uncontrolled picnicking and urged residents to comply with safety regulations.

Climate change, prolonged drought conditions and human negligence continue to increase wildfire risks across the Mediterranean region. Hundreds of forest fires erupted across Türkiye during the peak of the 2025 season, with many starting in agricultural areas before spreading into nearby forests.

Forestry officials say prevention remains the most effective tool, as the vast majority of fires are linked directly or indirectly to human activity.

With summer temperatures expected to climb in the coming months, authorities are hoping the restrictions and heightened enforcement will help prevent a repeat of the widespread destruction witnessed during last year's wildfire season.