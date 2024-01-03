Dense fog continues to blanket various regions of Türkiye, particularly impacting the eastern and southeastern Anatolia region, persisting for several days.

This prolonged radiation fog has intensified, attributed to the prevailing high-pressure weather system affecting the country.

Meteorological Engineer Hümeyra Betül Akgül, stationed at the 15th Regional Directorate of the General Directorate of Meteorology, shared the latest weather insights concerning the region.

Akgül underscored Türkiye's current situation under the grip of high-pressure conditions, explaining the phenomenon of radiation fog prevalent across multiple areas.

"The influence of high pressure in Türkiye causes ground surfaces and the air in proximity to cool down, especially in rain-deprived areas, due to light winds and clear night skies," explained Akgül.

"This results in colder air at lower levels while higher altitudes experience warmer temperatures. When the cooling reaches the dew point of the air, it leads to fog formation, known as radiation fog in meteorology. As observed recently in our region, this fog arises at night and may persist into the afternoon as temperatures rise during the day," she added.

Addressing the forthcoming weather, Akgül indicated a likelihood of heavy fog in Batman and surrounding provinces following the exit of rain from the region by Saturday.

"Based on our latest evaluations, fog is anticipated to begin in the morning hours in Diyarbakır and Batman and persist until Friday. We expect the fog, ongoing for several days, to diminish today with the transition to light showers in some areas. However, the reliability of this forecast is subject to continuous monitoring and assessments in the upcoming days," she cautioned.

Emphasizing potential transportation disruptions in foggy conditions, Akgül warned drivers about the adverse impacts on land, air and sea travel.

"Fog can be described as the manifestation of Stratus clouds on or near the ground. It results from water vapor condensation upon contact with the ground," she elucidated.

"Comprising tiny water droplets formed through freezing or crystallization, fog restricts visibility to less than 1 kilometer (0.62 miles), heightening the risk of transportation issues and accidents. Citizens are advised to heed weather forecasts during low visibility due to fog and take necessary precautions," urged Akgül, stressing the importance of vigilance and caution during such weather.