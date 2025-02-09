The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced that the total amount of humanitarian aid sent to Gaza has reached 96,131 tons.

In a statement shared on AFAD's social media account, it was highlighted that Türkiye's 15th Gaza Goodness Ship had arrived at the El-Arish Port in Egypt.

The statement stressed that with the support of civil society organizations, the 15th Goodness Ship, carrying 1,956 tons of humanitarian aid, has contributed to alleviating the suffering of the people of Gaza.

It was also noted that so far, 15 ships, 14 airlifts, local procurements and humanitarian aid sent to Gaza in cooperation with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have collectively delivered 96,131 tons of aid.

On Feb. 2, AFAD reported the arrival of vital aid materials in Gaza to address urgent shelter needs. The 14th Goodness Ship, loaded with essential supplies, reached the region, and trucks carrying tents and blankets passed through the Rafah Border Crossing into Gaza.

AFAD emphasized Türkiye's continued support for Palestine, stating, "With the strength of our state and the support of our people, we stand by Palestine. For our people in our country, for humanity beyond our borders."