The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported that the aid materials sent from Türkiye to meet the urgent shelter needs arrived in Gaza on Feb. 2.

A statement from AFAD noted that Türkiye's helping hand is in Gaza, with the 14th Goodness Ship reaching the region.

The statement also mentioned that the aid trucks loaded with tents and blankets passed through the Rafah Border Crossing and entered Gaza. It included the statement, "With the strength of our state and the support of our people, we stand by Palestine. For our people in our country, for humanity beyond our borders."

Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, various Turkish organizations, alongside governmental agencies, have also contributed significantly to the relief efforts. For example, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has been engaged in sending humanitarian supplies, including medical kits and food. The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) has played a particularly active role in distributing hot meals, food parcels, blankets and hygiene kits to those in need in Gaza.

Additionally, the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) has been working tirelessly, providing essential aid such as medical support, food and shelter materials to help alleviate the suffering of those affected by the conflict. Kızılay played a vital role in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Kızılay reported that 57 trucks carrying tents and shelter materials to address urgent shelter needs in Gaza entered the region through the Rafah Border Crossing on Feb. 2.

In a statement, Kızılay highlighted that, following the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, the aid materials are now being distributed to those in need in Gaza. Food packages and canned meats from Türkiye have also started reaching the local population.

During the period when the border crossings were closed, Kızılay kept soup kitchens running, distributing hot meals to 10,000 people in northern Gaza and 15,000 people in the south. With the arrival of new aid, the organization plans to expand these efforts.