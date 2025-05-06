The second "Ship of Goodness," carrying 1,605 tons of food, clothing and hygiene supplies from Türkiye to Sudan, arrived at Port Sudan on Monday, as the country continues to grapple with a deepening humanitarian crisis.

The humanitarian ship, dispatched by the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), was welcomed with an official reception ceremony at Port Sudan, attended by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Khartoum Fatih Yıldız, IHH Board Member Mehmet Enes Arıkan, Sudanese Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Selva Adem, and local officials.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Yıldız said this was the fourth humanitarian ship sent from Türkiye since the beginning of the conflict. "Two were dispatched under the coordination of (Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority) AFAD, and this marks the second shipment sent by IHH,” he said.

Yıldız underlined the importance of continued support, particularly amid reports of recent positive developments in Sudan’s capital. "The arrival of such a ship to Sudan boosts morale, both for us and the Sudanese people. At a time when Khartoum is being liberated, the Sudanese need our solidarity more than ever,” he added.

Arıkan emphasized the organization’s ongoing relief efforts under the slogan "Guided by Goodness, En Route to Sudan.” He noted that Sudan has been in crisis since April 15, 2023, when armed conflict between rival military factions erupted.

The ship delivered vital humanitarian aid, including food parcels, clothing, hygiene kits and shelter materials. These supplies will be distributed to affected communities across Sudan in coordination with local authorities and humanitarian partners on the ground.