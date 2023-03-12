The 19-person scientific delegation consisting of researchers from the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK), the Naval Forces Command, General Directorate of Mapping, General Directorate of Meteorology and Anadolu Agency (AA) returned back to Türkiye some 34 days after completing its designated scientific missions in Antarctica.

Turkish scientific teams that spent their mission in the camp located on Horseshoe Island in living space within the 80-meter (262.47-foot) Chilean flagged research ship "Betanzos" has accomplished the execution of some 18 different projects including earth sciences, life sciences, physical and social sciences.

Leader of the 7th National Antarctic Science Expedition Capt. Özgün Oktar noted in his statement to the AA that the members of their expedition reached Brazil and Chile within the scope of the expedition to Antarctica for the 2022-2023 season, which takes place between January-March.

"We visited many foreign science bases and carried out studies to increase the visibility of Türkiye in the area. During the expedition, we increased the extent of our international cooperation with three foreign researchers," Oktar noted.

Naming the main research topics Oktar said the focus was placed on "climate change and the differences created by human impact on the polar regions" adding that within the scope of the projects undertaken, they have collected many samples, including seawater, living and micro-living samples, and conducted the required measurements.

''Türkiye's presence in Antarctica is quite high, it is important. We are trying to provide added value for the country through academic publications and meetings by telling the world about Türkiye's success in this field,'' Oktar explained.

Flags at half-mast

The captain also noted their team had received the news of the earthquake during their voyage through satellite phones and said, "We are at a point where the flow of information and communication is very weak. Of course, first, everyone tried by calling to ensure their loved ones and relatives were well.''

''We gathered the news that all of our expedition crew's close relatives were well, but unfortunately, we learned that many of our citizens lost their lives,'' Oktar noted.

''As part of the ongoing national mourning in our country, we also lowered our Turkish flag to half-mast in our camp in Antarctica,'' he added. ''We did our best to serve the scientific community and our country in the best possible way," Oktar maintained.

Professor Burcu Özsoy, the 7th National Antarctic Science Expedition coordinator, who was at Istanbul Airport to greet the expedition team, noted that it was very important for Turkish scientists to find the most accurate solution to climate change in Antarctica and to measure how the climate change occurring in Antarctica is reflected in the rest of the world.

"Our scientific studies have been realized with success, even extraordinary success,'' she said, adding that ''science reveals great facts with data.''

Medical support

Medical professionals from two different branches joined the National Antarctic Science Expedition as well carrying out a project regarding the exploration of personality traits, and developmental characteristics of people during their work in arduous times.

Professor Dr. Hayriye Elbi from Ege University's Mental Health and Diseases Faculty of Medicine and her colleague Dr. Cenan Hepdurgun noted they analyzed in detail the motivation of team members during the expedition, how they prepared for such a task, their adaptability and motivational developmental characteristics, and produced comprehensive test materials on the subject.

They explained they conducted meetings and negotiations for tests prior to and during the voyage, noting they will reevaluate them and will hold feedback talks, as well as prepare new tests after the end of the expedition.

On the other hand, Dr. Çağrı Can Makar, another member of the expedition, and assistant at Istanbul University's Faculty of Underwater Medicine and Hyperbaric Medicine Department, underlined that Antarctica's geographical constraints and ship facilities are working with limited medical capacity.

"No one who comes here does a single job here," said Makar. "I had the chance to quickly intervene in their problems. Due to the long journey, two people had jetlag symptoms and some five people had motion sickness due to ocean waves,'' he added.

The Turkish scientists who took part in the expedition carried out under the auspices of the Presidency and coordinated by TÜBITAK MAM Polar Research Institute (KARE) visited the Pedro Vicente Maldonado Base of Ecuador, which was opened in 1990 on Greenwich Island in the west of the Antarctic Peninsula, as part of the bilateral cooperation maintained by the TÜBİTAK MAM Polar Research Institute.

The team paid a visit to the common living areas and laboratories in the station and received information from scientists working in the field.