Professor Ersan Başar, a faculty member at Karadeniz Technical University, Faculty of Marine Sciences, Department of Maritime Transportation and Management Engineering, spoke about findings from the 10th National Antarctic Science Expedition he led.

Başar said the team is directly observing the effects of climate change in the field. He stated: “There is a melting of 3 centimeters (1.18 inches) per day, nearly 10 meters (32.8 feet) per year,” and stressed that “this rate of melting is not normal.”

The effects of global warming are becoming increasingly visible in Türkiye, as they are worldwide. The melting of glaciers in polar regions and high mountainous areas is considered one of the clearest indicators of climate change. Scientific observations and statistical data show that glacier melting has accelerated over the past decade. Experts emphasize that glaciers are not only water sources but also climate regulators and as they melt, carbon and methane stored in the ice are released, further intensifying global warming.

Alarming melting speed

Başar pointed to long-term expedition data showing that glacier loss has clearly accelerated over the past 10 years. He noted that Türkiye has been conducting Antarctic research for a decade, with ongoing scientific projects and international collaboration.

“I served as expedition leader on the scientific mission. This year, Türkiye conducted its 10th Antarctic expedition. We have ongoing research and new projects that have been continuing for 10 years. The ‘Shoesmith Glacier’ on Horseshoe Island, where our base is also located, has been undergoing significant melting for the past decade. We are witnessing climate change due to global warming and the rapid melting of the poles. Measurements show a loss of about 3 centimeters (1.18 inches) per day, nearly 10 meters (32.8 feet) per year. Although it may seem normal at first, this rate is not normal.”

Başar explained that glaciers in Antarctica, which have existed for millions of years, are now experiencing significant loss. “This melting leads to carbon and methane release and thawing of the permafrost layer.” The result, he said, is an increase in atmospheric carbon that accelerates warming and creates a “domino effect,” noting that this effect is especially intense in Antarctica and the Arctic.

Rising carbon from ice loss

Başar described global warming as a process strongly driven by fossil fuel emissions since the Industrial Revolution. He explained that melting ice amplifies the problem: “The melting of ice increases carbon release. As the reflective effect of ice decreases, the Earth absorbs more heat and continues to warm. This is a self-reinforcing process.” he said.

He stressed that this pattern is not limited with Antarctica and the Arctic, but also visible in other regions, including the Himalayas, the Alps and glaciers above 5,000 meters (3.1 miles). In Türkiye, he pointed to “the complete disappearance of the glacier ice on Mount Erciyes” and the shrinking of glaciers on Kaçkar Mountains and Mount Ararat as clear examples of the same process.

Future risks ahead

Başar stated that Earth’s movements are being monitored using GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) stations:

“As Türkiye, we carry out scientific projects in earth, sea, and atmospheric sciences. We have GNSS stations installed in Antarctica in the region where our base is located (Horseshoe) and on Dismal Island. These stations allow us to monitor the Earth’s movements. Meteorological changes in Antarctica can also be tracked daily through a station established by the General Directorate of Meteorology.”

He noted that the expedition team consists of 16 researchers and often includes international collaborators working on joint projects.

Observing field conditions, especially on Horseshoe Island, Başar stated: “The rapid melting of the glacier ... is not normal at all. A negative scenario awaits us in the future, with rising ocean acidity, decreasing glaciers, severe weather conditions, rapid climate change and unexpected weather events.”