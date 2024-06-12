The four-day Feast of Sacrifice, known as Qurban Bayram or Eid al-Adha, carries great importance in Islam and is scheduled to begin on Sunday in Türkiye.

Muslims in Türkiye and globally honor Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail in obedience to God. Traditionally, they perform the sacrificial ritual by offering sheep, lambs, goats or cows. People worldwide also buy desserts and candies to celebrate.

In Fatih, one of the oldest districts of Istanbul, shopping has begun in Eminönü and Mahmutpaşa bazaars, famous for their historical and tourist attraction.

Those who wanted to shop for Qurban Bayram preferred Eminönü and Mahmutpaşa, where the Spice Bazaar, one of the city's traditional places, is located.

Shop owners offer candy, Turkish delight and chocolates to attract customers, while there is also crowding around shops selling breakfast items, nuts and coffee. Mahmutpaşa and its surroundings are bustling with activity as people come to buy clothes and other necessities for the bayram.

Mustafa Şahin, a customer, said that they would go to Ordu in the Black Sea region on the bayram and that they would come to Eminönü for shopping beforehand.

Explaining that they will go to their hometown and will not return to Istanbul for four months, Şahin stated that they prefer to buy the snacks they will consume in their hometown from Eminönü.

However, artisan Emre Türkoğlu explained that there has been a stagnation in their business for a week: "I don't know if this is because of the sacrifice purchases or the university exam week."

Türkoğlu noted that those who went shopping for bayram mostly bought Turkish delight and cookies.

Hayrettin Topal, who was waiting in line in front of a coffee shop in Eminönü, said he bought coffee for his guests visiting for bayram, while Hasan Teke, also in the same line, said he comes here every year to buy coffee and candy.

In Eminönü, citizens gathered in and around the Spice Bazaar before Qurban Bayram, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 11, 2024. (AA Photos)

Preparations in different cities

In Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye, days before Qurban Bayram, holiday candies have started to fill the stalls.

Citizens aim to uphold traditions and enhance the joy of the holiday by purchasing candies to offer during visits.

Melih Yıldırım, who sells candy varieties at Almacı Market, mentioned that demand for candy is high this holiday. Yıldırım stated, "Even though it's Qurban Bayram, the demand for candy is intense."

Stating that demand for candy varieties is intense despite it being Qurban Bayram, Yıldırım said: "The period before bayram is going well and our candies are being sold. People buy them to offer to their guests; demand is a little higher during this period, and we are experiencing our old bayram traditions."

Melek Kiraz, a customer who came to buy candy to uphold traditions, said: "We continue the traditions, relatives visit each other. Bayram traditions and rituals take place, and we go shopping for our guests who will visit us. We are happy that bayram is coming, and I wish everyone a good and happy bayram."

Türkiye's northwestern Balıkesir Metropolitan Municipality cleaned mosques and cemevis before the upcoming Qurban Bayramı and made the places of worship sparkling clean.

In the Safranbolu district of Karabük, which is listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, Turkish delight producers are working overtime to supply locals with their favorite treats.

Safranbolu delight, offered to customers in 50 varieties including saffron, mastic, hazelnut, rose, double roasted, chocolate, plain and pistachio, is produced by firms in the district with geographical indication registration certificates and will be delivered to consumers throughout the holiday.

In Kırşehir central Türkiye, the historical Uzun Çarşı, known for its historical features, has completed its preparations for the bayram, while citizens have created a bustling atmosphere with their shopping in the market.

With just a few days left until Qurban Bayram, shops offering knife sharpening services and sales have become a popular destination for citizens. The merchants of Sobacılar Çarşısı, located in the historic Ulus district of Ankara, are also continuing their efforts to meet the demand for knives to be used in the sacrifice.

Qurban Bayram embodies generosity and charity, while Muslims are encouraged to share a portion of the sacrificed animal with those in need. Turkish foundations are preparing for the festival both locally and globally.