Bilecik, located in northwestern Anatolia, Türkiye, and its surrounding districts have recently witnessed the highest mushroom productivity in the past 50 years, leading to a notable impact on tourism in the region.

In addition to its historical past and natural beauty, Bilecik has attracted tourists' attention to "Mushroom Safari Tourism." Every day, dozens of people go on mushroom safaris in the region, and it is learned that this year's productivity is the highest in the last 50 years.

In the region, during this season, mushrooms known as "Mıh Başı" and "Cultured Mushroom," which are highly popular due to their delicious taste, are being collected, especially around Ulupınar and Karadede villages.

It is also true that about 500-600 people come to the city daily to collect mushrooms, especially from Bursa and Eskişehir, not only in the center of Bilecik but also in its districts.

Türkiye's prized morel mushrooms are famous worldwide for their nutritional value, strong aroma and delicate taste. Recently, mushroom enthusiasts in Bingöl discovered mushrooms weighing 2 kilograms (4.41 pounds) while mushroom picking in Hazarşah village, Solhan district.

While big mushrooms have been common for a long time, a recent discovery of a gigantic 13-kilogram mushroom in Elazığ, eastern Türkiye, surprised everyone.

These mushrooms grow naturally in Türkiye's forests, especially in areas with pine and oak trees, during the change from winter to spring.