As part of the "Pink Street Lamps Project," street lights in northwestern Bursa have been illuminated in pink to raise awareness about early breast cancer diagnosis during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Uludağ Electricity Distribution Inc. (UEDAŞ), in collaboration with the Bursa Businesswomen and Managers Association (BUİKAD), initiated this project to promote awareness. Streetlights in selected streets were covered with pink fabrics, and the areas were illuminated in pink.

Gökay Fatih Danacı, the general manager of UEDAŞ, highlighted the significance of early breast cancer diagnosis. He noted that the pink lighting project has been ongoing since 2018, aiming to emphasize the importance of early detection and save lives. Danacı expressed the importance of creating a permanent impact in people's minds by using the symbolic pink color to represent breast cancer.

BUIKAD Chairperson Şeyda Şençayır also stressed the importance of addressing social issues with sensitivity, emphasizing that raising awareness, even for one person, can make a significant difference.

This initiative combines public lighting and social awareness to emphasize the importance of early breast cancer diagnosis during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.