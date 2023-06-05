A male red panda was brought from Hungary to a zoo in the northwestern Turkish province of Bursa for mating of the endangered species.

Red pandas, which are more akin to raccoons than pandas and also known as the lesser panda, are arboreal mammals inhabiting the Eastern Himalayas and China.

These species are increasingly under threat from hydroelectric projects, large transmission lines, road constructions and agricultural encroachment and mining, according to the Red Panda Network.

A male red panda brought from Hungary is being fed at the zoo in Bursa, Türkiye, June 05, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Generally, these calmer animals spend more time resting and sleeping during the day. They are a little more active in the morning.

Red pandas are generally solitary animals, except during the mating season, with a home range of approximately 2.5 square kilometres (around 1 square mile). When crossing paths with a fellow red panda, communication occurs through tail arching, head bobbing, squealing, twittering or huff-quacks, which constitute a unique vocalisation similar to a duck quack and a pig snort.

A red panda brought from Hungary is seen with a caretaker at the zoo in Bursa, Türkiye, June 5, 2023. (IHA Photo)

When threatened, red pandas may also stand on their hind legs and emit a hiss, grunt or bark, whilst distressed young cubs often let out a high-pitched whistle or bleat. Similarly to skunks, frightened red pandas will also release a sharp, pungent liquid from their anal glands to ward off predators.