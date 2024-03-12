Bursa Zoo, a member of the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums, recently welcomed new members to its diverse family of animals. Among the latest additions are straw-necked ibis and mandarin ducks, joining a collection of over 1,000 animals representing 138 species.

Bursa Metropolitan Municipality established the zoo in 1998 in the northwestern Osmangazi district of Bursa, spanning 206,000 square meters (2.22 million square feet). Welcoming more than 1 million visitors annually, the zoo offers a unique opportunity for animal lovers to observe and learn about various wildlife.

The zoo is home to several predators, including lions, tigers, leopards and storks, as well as a diverse range of species, such as llamas, giraffes, koalas, tapirs, kangaroos and monkeys, all of which are carefully protected and cared for.

The recent addition of straw-necked ibis and mandarin ducks highlights the zoo's commitment to conservation efforts. Both species, considered endangered, are provided optimal conditions to breed and thrive in specially designated enclosures. These birds are known for their unique characteristics and are rarely seen in zoos around the world.

The straw-necked ibis, originally from the Netherlands, were brought to the zoo in 2014. Since then, the population has grown to eight individuals, including newborns, who are fed a diet consisting of fish, meat and chicken.

Straw-necked ibis are known for their feeding habits, which include consuming aquatic and terrestrial insects, mollusks, frogs and small reptiles. Their distinctive curved beaks are well-adapted for foraging in soft mud, plants and roots.

Mandarin ducks, on the other hand, are a medium-sized duck species native to Japan. They are characterized by their colorful and flamboyant appearance, particularly in males. Due to their dwindling numbers, mandarin ducks are considered a protected species in many countries, including Japan.

Nine mandarin ducks are currently living in the zoo, adding to the zoo's efforts to protect and preserve these beautiful birds. Their presence provides visitors with a rare opportunity to observe and appreciate these magnificent creatures up close.