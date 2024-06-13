Türkiye’s central Cappadocia region, famous for its fairy chimneys, ancient underground towns and churches dating back to early Christianity, was showcased in the Greek capital Athens.

Turkish Ambassador in Athens Cagatay Erciyes, numerous Greek tour operators, representatives of the Turkish tourism sector and media representatives attended the promotion event organized by the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Turkish Tourism Development Agency.

Cappadocia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in the central province of Nevsehir, became a popular destination worldwide in recent years thanks to its distinctive volcanic cones known as fairy chimneys, atmospheric underground cities, hot air balloon trips, houses carved into rocks, and churches, chapels, and shelters used in the early years of the Christian faith.

Tourists who enter the underground cities pass through tunnels witnessing traces of thousands of years of life.

These cities, made by carving tufa rocks in 3000-3500 BC and expanded during the Roman and Byzantine periods after the Hittites, attract the attention of local and foreign tourists.

Known for its fairy chimneys and hot air balloon rides, Cappadocia, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Türkiye, is expecting to welcome a record number of visitors by the year-end, particularly owing to tourists arriving from China, which allows package tour arrangements.

Listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List since 1985, the famed region in central Türkiye draws tourists from every corner of the globe with its natural rock formations, underground settlements, rock-cut historical monasteries, boutique hotels and hot air balloon tours.