Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanık announced the first meeting of the Monitoring and Evaluation Board for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities with senior representatives of public institutions and related organizations scheduled for May 4.

The board was established with the Presidential Circular published on Dec. 3, 2021, to ensure that disabled citizens can participate effectively in social life, without discrimination, as guaranteed under the "Barrier-Free Vision 2030," a comprehensive document including an action plan for people with disabilities.

The board was established to carry out legislative studies on the protection and development of the rights of those with disabilities, to prepare a strategy and to express opinions to ensure inter-institutional cooperation and coordination on ensuring equal rights, Yanık said.

"We attach importance to accessibility for our sisters and brothers with disabilities. Our plan will boost their inclusion in daily life, from cultural events to sports activities. It will extend accessibility options, from housing to transportation and communication services. We will remove all obstacles for people with disabilities aspiring to join politics," said Yanık.

The plan also delves into the exploitation, abuse, torture and mistreatment the community faces. Yanık said they would introduce measures for efficient protection against such abuse, early intervention and legal protection to prevent discrimination against the disabled, who will be treated equally under the laws.

She also stated that the meeting was scheduled in February but postponed due to the Feb. 6 earthquake disaster in southern Türkiye.

Pointing out that the conference aims to achieve the goals of the "Barrier-Free Vision 2030," Yanık explained: "We work with public institutions, nongovernmental organizations, private organizations and universities. We have established a web-based monitoring module to carry out this monitoring systematically; with the information and data collected regarding the activities included in the National Action Plan for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, working groups are prepared every six months in each policy area. Later a monitoring and evaluation report will be prepared for possible action."

Türkiye's disabled community, which made up about 7% of the population in 2021, has long been challenged by problems regarding social inclusion, accessibility and employment. The country has adopted regulations in recent years to improve the lives of people with disabilities, especially regarding work. The government has offered incentives for workplaces employing disabled citizens since 2014. Businesses creating jobs for the disabled are eligible for free loans, tax incentives and partial payment for each disabled employee they hire. Those with disabilities are also provided free passes on public transit. Through a state-run employment agency, Türkiye also offers free loans for disabled entrepreneurs and projects involving mass employment in the community.