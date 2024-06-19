In recent years, Diyarbakir, in southeastern Türkiye, one of the significant cultural tourism destinations, has hosted domestic and foreign tourists during the Qurban Bayram holiday.

Diyarbakir, recognized as the "City of Civilizations" by the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office and home to 33 civilizations, attracted local and foreign tourists with its historical and touristic sites.

Historical walls listed in UNESCO's World Heritage List, the Inner Fortress Museum complex, the Great Mosque accepted as the 5th Holy Sanctuary of Islam, the Hasanpaşa Inn, and other historical and cultural sites were visited by numerous people during the holiday.

Visitors who turned their route to Diyarbakir during the Qurban Bayram holiday had the opportunity to explore historical sites and taste local flavors from noon onwards, despite the hot weather.

Serdar Baturay, president of the Mesopotamia Regional Representation of TÜRSAB, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Mesopotamia has gained prominence thanks to its promotional activities, and Diyarbakir has received high demand accordingly.

Baturay noted that despite the hot weather, both domestic and foreign tourists chose Diyarbakir for their holiday plans, saying:

"Domestic and foreign tourists want to see Mesopotamia. When we talk about Mesopotamia, Diyarbakir is right in the heart of it. We can easily see tour buses and groups here. In addition, when we add guests from neighboring provinces, we are having a season beyond expectations for the holiday period. After 5 p.m., cooler weather starts in Diyarbakır, and guests continue to prefer the region knowing this. Despite the heat, it's a center of attraction."

High demand for liver kebab

Faik Özalan, who runs a liver kebab restaurant in the central Sur district, recalled the intensity of local and foreign tourists during Ramadan Bayram.

Özalan mentioned that this holiday has seen the intensity has somewhat decreased due to the hot weather, stating: "We had quite a bit of business last holiday, but we were caught unprepared. This holiday, we made preparations. Due to the hot weather, the crowds start after 5 p.m. and continue until late into the night. There's a high demand for liver kebabs. We expect a lot of tourists this summer."

Feysel Ekin, a vendor selling local products, mentioned that tourists visited the city due to the holiday and expressed great satisfaction as a tradesperson, hoping for this intensity to continue.

Merve Arpas, who came from Rize with her brother-in-law and sister, expressed her admiration for the historical places and culture of the city, stating that she was visiting Diyarbakir for the first time.

Arpas, who will stay in the city for two days, said: "Diyarbakir is a very rich city both culturally and historically. We will explore these places with great curiosity over the next two days."