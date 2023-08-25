Three hybrid sunflower varieties resistant to drought and diseases were developed in northwestern Edirne, one of the important sunflower production centers of the country.

The Trakya Agricultural Research Institute, which is the coordinator of sunflower cultivation studies in Türkiye, works on over 20,000 genetic materials every year and presents productive and high-quality varieties for registration.

The new varieties will meet the soil in large areas next year after registration by the Ministry's Seed Registration and Certification Central Directorate.

Sunflower Unit Manager Mehmet Ibrahim Yılmaz told Anadolu Agency (AA) that sunflower research and development and breeding activities are continuing intensively.

Emphasizing that they are making efforts to develop varieties with high tolerance to climatic conditions and diseases, Yılmaz said that successful varieties will be presented to the producers after the registration process.

Stating that they have carried out successful breeding activities at the institute, Yılmaz said: "The varieties we have developed are producing certified seeds this year. In the first months of 2024, after their certificates are received, they will be distributed to our farmers for trial purposes and planted in wider areas."

Yılmaz pointed out that climatic conditions are changing and the need for new varieties is increasing every year. He also explained that breeding programs are a long-term process that requires continuity.

"We have three new hybrid sunflower varieties for which we obtained production permits in 2023. Biotic and abiotic stress factors are very important. We need to direct our work by taking these factors into account. We are very successful in developing varieties resistant to these diseases. The most resistant varieties in the region are those developed in our institute.

"At the same time, there is a drought problem that we feel deeply this year. Due to drought, sunflower yield will be low in some regions. Considering abiotic stress factors, we are trying to develop varieties against stress factors such as drought, high temperatures and salinity."