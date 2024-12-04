This is not a Hollywood action film set but a rigorous training ground in Ankara, Türkiye's capital. The Protection Training Academy Police Education Center in the Elmadağ district trains individuals to become elite protection officers through intense theoretical and practical programs.

The academy began offering training on Aug. 10, 2020, and has since educated 25,000 trainees, including 800 personnel from the gendarmerie. As one of only three such institutions globally, the academy also supports 31 countries with specialized training programs.

Currently, 157 trainees are participating in the academy's 18th term, undergoing weeks of training in topics ranging from VIP protection, behavioral analysis and advanced driving techniques to risk assessment and first aid. Courses also cover English language proficiency, simulation-based firearm training and scenario-based exercises involving high-risk protection scenarios.

Trainees undergo real-world training during the academy's 18th term in Ankara, Türkiye, Nov. 3, 2024. (AA Photo)

To ensure realistic simulations, the academy utilizes custom-built tracks and simulation rooms. Trainees first practice shooting in simulated environments before advancing to live ammunition training at shooting ranges.

Trainees practice a range of critical scenarios, including evacuations between moving vehicles, responding to armed assaults, navigating bomb threats and executing escape maneuvers without using brakes. These exercises are designed to provide hands-on experience and instill confidence in real-life applications.

Graduates who meet the academy's rigorous standards receive nationally and internationally accredited certifications through a protocol with Türkiye's Ministry of National Education.

Academy insights

Tamer Taş, the head of the academy, emphasized its role in adapting to evolving security needs. "We offer 25 training topics nationally and 14 internationally. These include protection, maritime operations, civil aviation and specialized diving courses," Taş said, highlighting the academy's diverse offerings.

Taş stressed the importance of developing skills for modern challenges, saying, "Our goal is to equip professionals with the tools and vision to adapt to changing conditions while maintaining excellence in service."

The academy collaborates with Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), the Police Academy and the Foreign Ministry to enhance its programs. Trainers are experienced field professionals who combine theoretical knowledge with practical application.

Elite officer candidates receive a lesson on a protection operation, Ankara, Türkiye, Nov. 3, 2024. (AA Photo)

“All training scenarios mirror real-world conditions,” Taş explained, adding that the academy uses domestic and national firearms and state-of-the-art security equipment such as X-ray machines and metal detectors.

“Our training is rigorous, designed to help trainees face the toughest challenges,” Taş noted. Upon passing both theoretical and practical exams, successful trainees earn certifications that reflect their expertise and readiness for high-stakes protection roles.

Trainees graduate with skills and instincts that prioritize the safety of those they protect. “The reflex to save a life comes first,” Taş said, revealing the dedication instilled in each graduate of the academy.