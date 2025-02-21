Erzurum, one of Türkiye's key winter tourism destinations, has taken a significant step toward being recognized as the world's 57th "City of Gastronomy" by UNESCO. The application, submitted after nearly two years of preparation under the coordination of the Erzurum Metropolitan Municipality's Tourism and Gastronomy Directorate, has been accepted by the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO.

The commission will now prepare a report to be sent to the UNESCO Directorate for final approval. If accepted, Erzurum will join Gaziantep, Hatay and Afyonkarahisar as Türkiye's representatives in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network for gastronomy.

Erzurum Metropolitan Mayor Mehmet Sekmen emphasized the city's rich historical heritage, which spans the Saltuk, Seljuk, Ottoman and republican eras, and highlighted its significance in the culinary world.

"Through our application under the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, we aim to officially register and celebrate Erzurum's unique flavors. Currently, Erzurum ranks third in Türkiye for the most registered gastronomic products. Our goal is to become No. 1," Sekmen told Anadolu Agency (AA).

He noted the city's diverse culinary landscape, announcing six newly registered local products: Erzurum bar dance costume, Erzurum sinisi (a traditional tray), Erzurum tava ketesi (a type of pastry), Erzurum ayak paça çorbası (lamb's feet soup), and Erzurum göğermiş peynirli pidesi (a cheese-stuffed flatbread).

"By officially documenting these dishes, we can ensure they are passed down to future generations. What is not recorded risks being forgotten. Our aim is to preserve and promote Erzurum’s rich culinary and cultural heritage," Sekmen said.

Sekmen also pointed out that Erzurum was recently designated as the Tourism Capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) countries. He envisions a synergy between winter tourism and gastronomy, which could significantly boost the city's appeal to visitors.

"If we secure a spot on UNESCO's list, those coming for skiing will be eager to experience Erzurum's culinary delights. Likewise, food tourists will have the opportunity to enjoy winter sports. The combination of winter tourism and gastronomy will lead to a significant rise in visitor numbers," he said.

The UNESCO decision is expected to be a turning point in Erzurum’s efforts to solidify its place on the global culinary map.