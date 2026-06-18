Türkiye's Foreigners Communication Center (YIMER 157) has played a significant role in helping save 15,821 lives since its establishment in 2015, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said Wednesday.

In a post on his social media account, Çiftçi highlighted the hotline's role in responding to emergencies involving migrants and foreign nationals, sharing the story of a recent rescue operation at sea.

According to the minister, a distress call reached YIMER 157 regarding a boat taking on water in the middle of the sea. The vessel was carrying 35 people, including a 1-year-old baby, 10 children and an 80-year-old injured passenger.

Following the call, authorities rapidly identified the boat's location and coordinated rescue efforts among relevant institutions, enabling all passengers to be brought safely to shore.

"That is where the true strength of YIMER 157 becomes evident," Çiftçi said.

Operating around the clock, the hotline serves as a communication center for foreigners in Türkiye, providing information, guidance and emergency support when needed.

Çiftçi described YIMER 157 as an important bridge of trust, guidance and hope, noting that the center has continued its work uninterrupted since its launch more than a decade ago.

He also pointed to the center's international recognition, saying YIMER 157 has received multiple awards, including a Gold Medal in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

The minister said the hotline's success should be measured not only by statistics but also by the lives it has touched.

"Being able to contribute to a mother's prayer, a child's future and a person's chance to breathe with hope once again is the most valuable reward," he said.

Çiftçi also congratulated YIMER 157 personnel for their dedication and round-the-clock service.