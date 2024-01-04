In the face of the pressing challenges of climate change and the escalating impact of global warming, Türkiye has undertaken significant strides, notably in its battle against drought. The country has achieved a noteworthy milestone by attaining global standards in forest assets, underscoring its commitment to combat environmental challenges.

Hasan Türkyılmaz, chairperson of the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects (TMMOB) Chamber of Forestry Engineers (OMO), discussed Türkiye's endeavors to mitigate the effects of climate change and bolster green areas in a conversation with Anadolu Agency (AA). Türkyılmaz highlighted the nation's pivotal steps in confronting desertification and drought.

Highlighting Türkiye's resolute commitment to forestry through initiatives like the "Breath to the Future, Breath to the World" and "Breath to the Republic" projects, Türkyılmaz asserted that the nation serves as a global exemplar in fostering greenery.

Underlining the success in managing the climate crisis through strategic efforts, Türkyılmaz noted a surge in green areas due to ongoing afforestation campaigns. According to reports from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization spanning 2015 to 2020, Türkiye ranks 46th globally in increasing forest assets, marking a rise to 27th place in 2018 spurred by national afforestation campaigns.

Citing U.N. reports, Türkyılmaz highlighted Türkiye's striking ascent to the first position in Europe and the sixth globally for augmenting forest assets. Over the last two decades, forest areas have soared to 29.98%, equivalent to a million hectares of verdant terrain.

With forests encompassing 31% of the world's landmass, Türkyılmaz revealed that Türkiye's target for forest assets by 2023 was 30%, a goal remarkably achieved with the country currently standing at 29.98%. Türkyılmaz expressed optimism, aiming to swiftly reach the global benchmark of 31%.

Türkiye's commendable strides in forest preservation underscore its determination to combat climate change, making significant contributions to global environmental sustainability.