Giresun Island stands out for its rich tapestry of mythological stories, historical remnants and diverse wildlife, making it a must-visit destination for both domestic and international travelers on the southeastern coast of the Black Sea.

This petite isle, spanning a mere 4 hectares, is 1.2 kilometers from the city of Giresun. Despite its small size, Giresun Island is the largest along the Turkish Black Sea coast, luring adventurers eager to explore the past.

In addition, historical enthusiasts have the unique opportunity to examine a wealth of ancient ruins, including Byzantine tombs, remnants of historical walls, monastic ruins, and intriguing chapel pitos.

However, Giresun Island's allure extends beyond its historical charm. It is a sanctuary for various bird species, hosting the nests of cormorants and seagulls that can be observed in their natural habitats.

An aerial view of Giresun Island on the southeastern coast of the Black Sea, Giresun, Türkiye, Sept. 8, 2023. (AA Photo)

The island's fame also hinges on its captivating mythological tales, such as those of the "Amazon women" and "the place where Hercules searched for the golden fleece." Travelers can embark on daily boat tours departing from Üçkayalar Fishing Shelter to access this remarkable island. Visitors are welcome until October, weather permitting, making it a popular stop for both local and foreign tourists embarking on a Black Sea adventure.

Halil Ibrahim Işık, a Turkish national based in Germany, shared his admiration for Giresun's unique history, emphasizing the island's exceptional atmosphere. He remarked, "Giresun Island exudes a distinct charm. The island remains remarkably natural and unspoiled, with everything seemingly frozen in time. The historical ruins, especially the tomb section, left a profound impression on me."

Selim Eroğlu, who journeyed from Amasya, was enthralled by the island's diverse floral life. He lauded the historical ruins that piqued his curiosity, saying: "Exploring the island and uncovering its history was a refreshing experience. While I had previously sailed past such places on boat tours, actually setting foot on the island was a dream come true. The island's lush plant diversity exceeded my expectations."

A historical castle wall on Giresun Island on the southeastern coast of the Black Sea, Giresun, Türkiye, Sept. 8, 2023. (AA Photo)

Ahmad Hdaib from Jordan expressed his admiration for Giresun's tranquility and the pleasure of visiting the island, which he described as beautiful.

Gökhan Akkuş, the manager of the boat organizing daily tours to Giresun Island, revealed that this year, foreign tourists from Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had flocked to the region. He emphasized that visitors from Gulf countries were spellbound by the Black Sea's geography and thoroughly enjoyed both the sea journey and the highland excursions.