Türkiye’s total greenhouse gas emissions increased by 6.9% in 2023 compared to the previous year, reaching 598.9 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported Wednesday.

The energy sector accounted for the largest share of emissions, contributing 73.8% of the total. Agriculture followed with 12%, while industrial processes and product use made up 11.8%, and the waste sector accounted for 2.3%.

Per capita greenhouse gas emissions, which stood at 4.1 metric tons in 1990, rose to 6.6 metric tons in 2022 and 7 metric tons in 2023, TurkStat data showed.

Energy-related emissions increased 10.3% from the previous year to 442.2 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent. Emissions from industrial processes and product use declined 1.4% to 70.9 million metric tons.

Agricultural emissions rose 0.3% to 71.8 million metric tons, while waste sector emissions dropped 12.2% to 14.1 million metric tons.

Greenhouse gas emissions refer to the release of gases into the Earth's atmosphere that trap heat and contribute to global warming. The primary greenhouse gases include CO2, methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O) and fluorinated gases. These emissions result from natural processes and human activities, with the latter being the main driver of climate change.

The burning of fossil fuels for electricity, heat and transportation is the largest source of global greenhouse gas emissions, particularly carbon dioxide. Other major contributors include industrial activities, agriculture (through livestock digestion and fertilizer use), deforestation and waste management.